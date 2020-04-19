A world concert draw at home made us feel worse

A world together, plucking our hair.

Saturday, two hours of prime time, “A world together at home”, Achieved the impossible: it made us feel worse about our already miserable situation.

The unbearable show – broadcast simultaneously on CBS, NBC, ABC and the Internet – gathered holy speeches from celebrities and dark United Nations officials between womp-womp acoustic ballads. Have we not tuned in a certain elevation?

Yes, but we didn’t get any of that when the couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dubbed “What A Wonderful World”, Louis Armstrong’s signature number, surrounded by candles like a Bonnie Tyler clip.

Or when Taylor Swift gently hummed “Soon you will be better” as if she were a hospital resident writing a prescription.

Almost all of the musicians opted for the saddest and most obvious melody they could muster, so – lucky! – giving a fragile tour of their fabulous homes that would make Robin Leach wince.

If you hadn’t known John Legend was an EGOT before, you probably know after looking at his award display tonight, conveniently located next to his piano.

The bay windows of Ellen Degeneres revealed lush California vegetation. And Elton John, oddly enough, wanted us to attend his basketball hoop, with two basketballs on the driveway, as he barked “I’m still standing”.

Trulia’s luxury lists would have been forgiven without the gloomy gloom that accompanied them.

Do you remember Live Aid from 1985, organized to raise funds for the famine in Ethiopia? This international telethon provided one of the most legendary performances of Queen and Freddie Mercury. This downer, however, did not have half of its energy.

Saturday evening was not even a telethon! Given the spike in unemployment figures for the coronavirus pandemic, co-host Stephen Colbert (alongside Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel) started off by saying, “ We would like everyone to take their wallets out and throw it away. We are not asking for money tonight. “

Even if the co-hosts who haven’t joked all night, it’s a good idea. What people want is a fun distraction, a celebration of the human spirit. right? But the next 118 minutes had no humor, no fun, no watchability.

The most memorable moments were, at best, strange.

Jennifer Lopez had, um, a remarkably clean vocal track as she sang “People” from “Funny Girl” in front of a campy tree covered in Christmas lights.

“There is one thing I have achieved all this time,” said Lopez. “And the fact is that we all need each other … PEOPLE!” You cannot invent.

And Keith Urban performed “Higher Love” with two digital copies of himself. At the end of the song, his wife Nicole Kidman went out and kissed one of the carbon copies. Strange, but at least it was up to par.

One of the most vital performances was Mick Jagger, 76, and the Rolling Stones who made “You can’t always get what you want.” That says it all, doesn’t it?

In the last song of the show, Lady Gaga, one of the organizers of the event, joined a famous duo: “Prayer”, sung by Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli. The song – sung by these two legends – has comforted the world for 22 years. And yet, Gaga had to enter it.

It was the last act of narcissism during a night dominated by him.