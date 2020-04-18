You can relive the last time the Knicks were “at the top”

It’s been too long since Knicks fans have been able to watch something on MSG Network for them to really feel euphoric. So the network will be celebrating on Saturday like in 1999.

MSG will have four games – broadcast between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. – the improbable round of the Knicks’ 1999 qualifiers, which ended with the team’s last trip to the NBA Finals. Jeff Van Gundy’s group became the eighth seeded to qualify for the final after spending the season in mediocrity.

Key participants will offer new interviews during the broadcasts, including Latrell Sprewell, who reconciled to the organization recently after a long feud with owner James Dolan.

“All of a sudden, you’re at the top. It’s New York, you did it. In the city, in Mecca, in the garden,” said Sprewell in excerpts obtained from The Post. ” And we’re going to the finals, I’ll never forget it. “

Included in the four-game celebration, the Allan Houston Shot match – his bouncing winner against the Heat in a decisive fifth game in the first round. And the miracle victory over Indiana in the Eastern Conference final thanks to Larry Johnson’s 4-point game.

“The team was so talented, we had so many different personalities,” said Sprewell. “It just took us a little while to really understand each other and what Jeff wanted from us. And once we finally got that, we just took off.

“We beat Miami in this late season game. And from there, I swear we just gelled. From there, we just clicked. Everything just seemed to fit together. So when we entered the playoffs, we were not afraid. “

Johnson’s 4-point game became as iconic a stroke as the Houston winner against Miami. After Charlie Ward’s pass was deflected, Johnson grabbed the pass on the left wing and threw the ball at Antonio Davis, who was flagged with the controversial foul as the ball floated.

“The game was for Allan Houston, but for some reason I knew the ball was coming to me,” said Johnson in the excerpt. “I had 3 points in mind all the time. I was not going to the basket. I gave him a fake pump, a little tap to the right. I knew it was going to come in once I let it go. “

Johnson doesn’t have a chance if Houston doesn’t score a magic rebound on Miami’s iron and glass – and Van Gundy would surely have been canned.

“When that shot dropped, it almost gave us such a big boost because people weren’t expecting us anyway,” said Houston, who is still a Knicks executive. “Think about it, 8 seeds beating 1 seed, the city is going crazy.”

The current Knicks were on their way for a seventh consecutive season out of the playoffs before the NBA suspension due to the March 11 coronavirus pandemic.