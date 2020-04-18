WNBA Names Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester As Honorary Draft Pick

The late Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester were named honorary drafters by the WNBA on Friday. Three teenage teammates died in helicopter crash in January, basketball legend Bryant’s father dead Kobe Bryant.

The WNBA event project – held almost this year due to the coronavirus pandemic – began with a tribute to Kobe, who was killed on January 26 with Gianna, Alyssa, Payton, Sarah Chester, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. They were on their way to the women’s basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy at the time of the accident.

“Kobe was not only a legendary basketball star, but a dedicated youth coach and has had a huge impact on countless young players,” said commissioner Cathy Engelbert from her home, noting the passion “without Previous “by Mr. Bryant for women’s basketball.

“These athletes represented the future of the WNBA,” said Engelbert of the three girls. “They represented the next generation of stars in our league, perhaps what we would have called the ‘Mambacita“generation”.

WNBA pays tribute to the lives of Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester by selecting them as honorary editors of the #WNBADraft 2020. pic.twitter.com/AqpZnc4xfo – WNBA (@WNBA) April 17, 2020

Payton’s father Chris Chester, Alyssa’s brothers and sisters, J.J. and Lexi Altobelli, and Gianna’s mother, Vanessa Bryant, were all featured in the project ad video to thank the WNBA for the tribute.

“Thank you very much for honoring my Gigi and for choosing it as the honorary draft pick this year,” said Vanessa. “It would have been a dream come true for her. She worked tirelessly every day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her dad. So thank you, thank you for honoring my little one girl. ”

“Work hard. Never be content. Mamba Mentality“, she said as advice to this year’s preliminary picks.

The league also announced the creation of the “Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award”, in honor of a player who makes an exceptional contribution to the advancement of women’s and women’s basketball. Vanessa will play a role in helping to select the recipient of the award and present it annually to the NBA All-Star.

“Kobe was an incredible female basketball champion and Gianna shared her passion and dedication for our game,” said Engelbert in a statement. declaration announcing the price. “The Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award will recognize their legacy and reflect Kobe’s commitment to coach the next generation of players, promote the game and give back to the community.”

Gianna, also known as Gigi, Alyssa and Payton, played side by side on the Mamba team, coached by Kobe, and dreamed of playing basketball at college and beyond. Gianna was widely represented in tributes the basketball community paid to her father.

Gianna had dreamed of playing for the University of Connecticut before becoming a pro. A few days after the crash, the UConn women’s basketball team honored lives lost with an empty section of courtyard side seats, draping a jersey with Gianna’s number two on one of the seats. “Mambacita is still a Husky,” said the team.