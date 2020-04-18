Where “the big” Shea Stadium ranks among the MLB’s dead ball fields

Those of us of a certain age have mixed memories at best of Shea Stadium, the second home of the Mets, where we won our two World Series titles.

For the older ball players who opened the place, it was heavenly.

“It was well maintained. I liked the mound, ”said Jack Fisher. “I liked everything.”

“The Shea Stadium was good for the fans. The parking facilities were great, ”said Ron Hunt. “Shea was great for me because I lived right across the street. We had easy access inside and out. The field team was also exceptional. Polo’s pitch was great, but it had poor parking. “

Everything is in perspective, right? The Polo Grounds, which served as the Mets ‘home for their first two years after the Giants’ departure for San Francisco, was old. It was the same for Ebbets Field, where the Dodgers left for Los Angeles, and the Yankee Stadium. You almost certainly took public transportation to get there. And then here’s this new place in Queens, a gateway to dozens of people in Nassau and Suffolk counties, with enough parking for everyone and great access from the Long Island Rail Road and the New York subway ? No wonder the old man loved him so much.

Launcher Fisher started the Mets’ first game at Shea on April 17, 1964 – happy 56th anniversary! – and Hunt played the third base, a fact that surprised him, since he spent most of his time in the second. The Mets lost that day, as did their style of the day, 4-3, on Bill Mazeroski’s ninth RBI point against Ed Bauta.

Fisher pitched respectfully, allowing three runs over 6 ⅔ innings. He remembers the details of the day very well.

“I remember the weather was nice,” said 81-year-old Fisher. “I remember going out in the canoe, and I couldn’t believe the number of people who chewed, journalists and celebrities. I remember looking over the fence of the right field and seeing hordes of people coming from trains and subways. I was like a river of people coming there. “

All of this, says Fisher, forced him to leave the field and warm up in the riser enclosure, inadvertently turning him into a soil breaker.

“I was the first to do this!” he said.

It is unanimous that Citi Field, the current residence of the Mets, represents a significant upgrade from its predecessor. On this anniversary of Shea’s debut, how about a list of my favorite dead ball fields?

1. Tiger Stadium: The overhang of the right field, evoked by Citi Field, was sublime, just like the placement of the mast in the central field right away – on the playground!

2: Yankee stadium: There is so much history there, although the late Yogi Berra used to point out that the post-renovation, 1976-2008 version was not quite the same as the one before it.

3. Memorial Stadium: A real neighborhood baseball stadium tucked in one block from Baltimore, it carried all sorts of old world charm as well as a lot of baseball.

4. Metrodome: Look, you would be in Minneapolis on a cold freezing day in mid-April, and you know you could watch a game comfortably from the roof. And any place with a right field nicknamed “The heavy bag” to be worthless?

5. Shea stage: This place ultimately carried a buyout quality. You know what it is: the only thing the Mets have brought to their new place. The Apple Home Run!

Do you have a favorite dead playground that didn’t make my cut? Do not be shy. Let me know.

– This week’s pop quiz question came from Gary Mintz of South Huntington: In a 1957 episode of “The Phil Silvers Show”, soldier Hank Lumpkin (Dick Van Dyke) plans to sign with an MLB team. Name the team.

– In honor of Jackie Robinson Day last Wednesday, Tulco – the holding company founded by producer “42” Thomas Tull – donates $ 4.2 million in protective medical equipment to the American hospitals most affected by COVID-19.

– A hitting lesson with Alex Rodriguez is among the goodies offered as part of the ALL IN challenge, launched by Michael Rubin, Executive Chairman of Fanatics and partner of 76ers, to help people in need during the coronavirus crisis.

– Your answer to the Pop Quiz is the Yankees. If you have a treat that connects sports to popular culture, send it to me at [email protected]