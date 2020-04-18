What Cole Anthony thinks of the Knicks’ position

The Knicks need a point guard and there is a highly rated one who lives a few metro stops from the Garden. It could be a perfect match, one that Cole Anthony – the son of former Knicks guard Greg Anthony – would welcome.

“It would be pretty cool,” the former North Carolina star from the Upper West Side told The Post in an exclusive interview. “I was a fan for a long time. I like the Knicks. I think they can certainly use a goalkeeper, a good point guard. If that happens, it would be pretty cool to play in front of my little brother. “

The gifted 6-foot-3 Anthony said Friday for the NBA draft and signs with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, who also represents Celtic goalkeeper Kemba Walker, a fellow New Yorker.

Since his first year of high school, he has trained regularly with Chris Brickley, who worked for the Knicks and is coach of several NBA stars including Carmelo Anthony. Fake drafts have a wide range for Anthony, known for his relentless work ethic, his ability to bounce for a goalkeeper and his shooting prowess, ranging from the top five to teenagers.

“Choosing your choice means nothing,” he said. “I would prefer to be drafted 17th in a very good situation for myself, then finish seventh in a terrible situation for me where I am behind two other head guards. It is really a question of form. “

His only season at Chapel Hill has been uneven. The fourth hope classified in the 2019 category according to 247Sports.com, he had to undergo a knee arthroscopy in December after having partially torn his meniscus and reached an average of 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists decisive and 1.3 interceptions in 22 games. His shooting percentages – 38% overall and 34.8 on a 3 point range – were criticized, but he did his best after returning from surgery, with 17.5 points, 4.5 assists and 41.4% from the field and 36% beyond the arc in his last 11 games. As a senior at the Oak Hill Academy, Anthony averaged a triple-double. Before that, he was a local star of Archbishop Molloy at Queen, the first leader of the school to start as a freshman.

Anthony attended many Knicks games growing up before taking off in his own career and that became his goal. He has watched less in recent years.

“I still have love for them,” he said.

If the Knicks took Anthony, he would join a young nucleus including RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox. A lot of pressure would come from staying at home, expectations to put the once proud franchise back on track. But Anthony has been under pressure for most of his life, as the son of Greg Anthony and an elite rookie going back to his first year of high school.

“Could he face it?” Cole is quite difficult, and he has a level of sophistication and has had big wins and heavy losses in New York as a high school player, “said his mother, Crystal McCrary-McGuire.

She added, “As a family, we would like to see him at home. As much time as possible with him. “

Anthony said he likes the idea of ​​playing in his hometown and being part of a young nucleus with which he can grow.

“It would be pretty cool to be able to get into a situation like this and try to contribute, but I have no choice where I am held,” he said. “If they were considering writing to me, I would be extremely grateful and delighted with this opportunity.”