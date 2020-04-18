Warriors avoided Steph Curry and Klay Thompson’s business blunder

This could have gone beyond the Nets’ trade for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce as the worst affair in NBA history. If it had been consumed, it is.

The Golden State Warriors considered treating Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at the New Orleans Hornets in 2011 for Chris Paul, before the Star Guard was instead dispatched to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ethan Sherwood Strauss details the potential blockbuster in his new book “The Victory Machine: The Making and Unmaking of the Warriors Dynasty.”

“The Warriors attempted to trade Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for Chris Paul in 2011. It was far from the only time Curry was bought, but in this case the deal was very close to conclusion” , writes Strauss in the book. “[Warriors GM Bob] Myers made the offer and GM Hornets Dell Demps was receptive. Wrestling was Chris Paul, who wanted to leave New Orleans but had no intention of playing for the unfortunate Warriors. “

Strauss continues by writing that Paul, a free agent on hold, has informed the Warriors that he will not sign a contract extension beyond playing for the 2011-12 season with Golden State.

“The Hornets were not the only organization to have lost the whole thing by a lifetime,” wrote Strauss. “According to one general manager,” The Warriors were blindly fortunate to have failed to trade Steph and Klay for the stars they offered them together, “he said.” There were many, many people that they tried to do and failed. “

At the time of these discussions, Curry averaged 18.0 points and 5.9 assists per game in his first two seasons in the NBA after the Warriors drafted him from Davidson with seventh overall in 2009.

Thompson had not yet played a game for Golden State after being chosen with the 11th general selection in 2011.

The duo helped the Warriors under coach Steve Kerr make five consecutive appearances in the 2015-19 NBA final, including a record 73 wins in 2015-16 and three NBA titles, along with Kevin Durant joining them for the last three seasons of this series. .

According to the book, the Warriors also almost traded for Garnett and then the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2007 before landing with the Boston Celtics.