Walmart Hires 50,000 New Employees to Meet Demand for Coronavirus

Walmart is creating 50,000 new jobs.

Retail giant Walmart has announced that it will hire thousands of new employees to help it keep up with the growing demand for food and supplies as Americans stock up to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.

As a supplier of food and essentials for the home, Walmart has seen demand increase in recent weeks, although home orders and mandatory closings have shut down most other businesses in the country. Walmart shares are up 10%, despite an overall drop of 15% in the S&P 500 index since the start of the crisis.

Many of the new employees will be former employees of the food and service sector who have been laid off or put on leave. About 85% of new hires will be part-time or in temporary positions.

Other big box giants like Amazon, Kroger and Target have also hired thousands of new workers to follow Americans who are looking to increase their supply of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and face masks.