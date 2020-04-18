Von Miller of the Broncos was “shocked” by a diagnosis of coronavirus

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller took his diagnosis of COVID-19 – the second known case of the NFL – very seriously “since day one”.

Friday, opening on his battle against the coronavirus, “The 3rd hour of today”, Miller detailed his first symptoms and all that led to his positive results.

“I was shocked,” Miller said. “We have taken this problem seriously from day one … It all started with a simple cough and it got worse. I also have asthma. My girlfriend, she said to me that I did not ring normally and that I should try my nebulizer then I did it… I had waited another day – the cough did not always disappear…[I] I was tested two days later, my doctor called me and told me that I had a positive result for COVID-19. “

Miller, who was MVP in Super Bowl 50, stayed at home in San Francisco, where he was training when he fell ill. When the city implemented his stay-at-home order, he and his girlfriend decided to return to Denver.

“I have been here in Denver for about four weeks,” he said. “During those four weeks, I probably left the house four times. With those four times, I never got out of the car – I just drive to get food and I go home. “

When asked about the possibility of playing the 2020 NFL season in empty stadiums, Miller didn’t think anyone should make any final decisions yet.

“We shouldn’t go too fast, just do everything that is safe … Everything that is safe would always be our first precaution, do everything that is safe everything we need to do to bring things back to normal, that’s what we have to do, “he said.