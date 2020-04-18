US to review coronavirus tests for deportees in Guatemala as country suspends deportation flights – again

The Trump administration has tasked a team of staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to assess coronavirus testing of migrants deported to Guatemala, the latest measure to address growing concerns about the United States sending infected deportees to the country of Central America.

CDC team on the ground in Guatemala to “review and validate” coronavirus tests performed by Guatemalan health officials on recently deported migrants, says US immigration and customs spokeswoman Jenny Burke. The ICE, which is in charge of deporting people from the United States, could “reassess current medical procedures” and implement new ones, said Burke, based on the team’s findings.

The Guatemalan government also decided on Thursday to end US deportation flights indefinitely for the second time this month, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Joaquín Samayoa. Flights were suspended for a week due to coronavirus problems before resuming on Monday.

Samayoa said there is currently no known end date for the temporary freeze on deportation flights. Last week, President Trump issued a directive threatening to impose visa sanctions on countries that “unreasonably” refuse or delay deportation from the United States during the pandemic.

The announcements follow reports that dozens of migrants deported to Guatemala by the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus. According to a spokesperson for the Guatemalan Ministry of Health, the official number of confirmed cases among the expellees is 5.

But the Associated Press, citing an unnamed Guatemalan government official, reported Thursday that 44 migrants expelled on Monday had been positive. Earlier in the week, Hugo Monroy, Guatemala’s top health official, said about 75% of the migrants on an eviction flight in late March were positive.

Monroy’s report and statement suggest that the number of COVID-19 cases is greater than the number that the Guatemalan government publicly discloses, and could constitute a substantial part of the total number of coronavirus infections in Guatemala.

Central America on Thursday still had relatively few cases compared to hard-hit countries like the United States, where the virus infected hundreds of thousands of people and killed more than 34,000 people. Guatemala reported 214 cases and 7 deaths on Thursday.

The ICE maintained that it oversaw the proper protocols for the expulsion of migrants during the pandemic. The agency said that anyone who does not pass medical exams and temperature checks before being deported will not be allowed to board the flights. Migrants with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more before boarding a flight will receive an additional medical assessment, according to the ICE.

At least 105 immigrants in more than two dozen county and private jails used by the ICE tested positive for the virus on Friday, the agency said. At least 25 direct ICE employees in detention centers have also tested positive, including 13 at the Alexandria facility in Louisiana, where eviction flights take off several times a week.

In response to the pandemic, the ICE released nearly 700 immigrants who were at risk of becoming seriously ill if they were infected with the virus due to their medical conditions and age. The agency also announced a policy to consider the release of older immigrants and pregnant women.

But the ICE still detains more than 32,000 immigrants the government wants to expel, and advocates have continued to demand the release of more detainees, including the thousands of asylum seekers detained by the agency.

CDC officials did not respond to a request to expand the agency’s work in Guatemala.