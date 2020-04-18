British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said there would be “a very, very deep dive” into the coronavirus epidemic and “tough questions” for the Chinese Communist Party.

“There is no doubt that we cannot resume our activities as usual after this crisis, and we will have to ask difficult questions about how it happened and how it could not have been stopped sooner. “Raab told reporters on Friday.

Raab replaces Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from COVID-19. Johnson, 55, left intensive care hospital last week.

The coronavirus also disgusted the Crown Prince of the United Kingdom, Prince Charles, 71.

Raab reported close scrutiny of China’s role in the pandemic after President Trump suspended US funds for the World Trade Organization, accusing the United Nations of disseminating false Chinese data, leaving other governments not prepared.

“I think the only thing the coronavirus has taught us is the value and importance of international cooperation,” said Raab on Friday.

In some areas, Raab has credited China.

“I have to say that there are all these questions about the epidemic, but also, we had a very good cooperation with the Chinese regarding the return [of] British nationals [at] from Wuhan. And we have a supply of goods that we need. So we have to look at all the aspects of this issue and do it in a balanced way, ”he said.

Taiwan accused the WHO last week of ignoring its December warning of possible human-to-human transmission of the virus in China. As early as January 14, the WHO declared “that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission”.

White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said in a recent press briefing that Chinese Communist Party data in January led experts to believe the virus was less contagious, similar to the SARS virus , which causes less concern among health officials.

The United Kingdom has a larger epidemic than China, with around 110,000 cases and more than 14,600 deaths. Globally, the virus has made more than 2.1 million people sick and killed at least 147,000 people.