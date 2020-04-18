The UK is about to remove Huawei as the provider of the country’s 5G mobile phone network, which is a big blow to communist China due to the low transparency of coronaviruses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is now recovering from COVID-19, gave Chinese company a role in 5G infrastructure this year, crushing opposition last month by 24 votes in the 650-seat House of Commons.

But now concerns about the Chinese Communist Party’s inaccurate reports on the coronavirus are prompting lawmakers to make plans for a retirement.

“We must develop an appropriate and realistic exit strategy based on Huawei,” said conservative MP Damian Green. Bloomberg News. “Our telecommunications providers … need to know that the government is committed to reducing Huawei’s participation to zero percent on a realistic timescale.”

“The atmosphere in the parliamentary party has hardened,” said Tom Tugendhat, Chairman of the Conservative Party on the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.

“It is a shared awareness of what it means for dependence on a business that is part of a state that does not share our values”, Tugendhat said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that the pandemic from China shows why countries should avoid doing business with Huawei. President Trump suspended U.S. funding for the World Health Organization this week, alleging that he circulated false Chinese data on COVID-19, leaving other nations unprepared.

US sees Johnson’s Huawei decision as a blow to the “five-eyed” electronic surveillance alliance between the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand . US officials are concerned that China may use Huawei to collect intelligence.

The United Kingdom is the world’s sixth most recognized source of the virus, with approximately 110,000 cases and more than 14,600 deaths.

White House Coronavirus Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said in a recent press briefing that Chinese data from January led experts to believe the virus was less contagious, similar to the related SARS virus, which which causes less concern among health officials.

On Friday, China increased the deaths reported by the Wuhan epicenter by 50%.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Friday that “we will not be able to continue as usual after this crisis”, swearing “difficult questions” to China and a “very, very deep dive” into the origins of the pandemic.