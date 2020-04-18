British officials donated $ 20 million to two Chinese companies for home test kits that found anti-coronavirus antibodies – but they didn’t work, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper said the companies offered to sell the tests even if the technology had not been proven effective, the money had to be paid in advance and the UK would have to go to China to get it.

But the British still broke the deal, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who is still recovering from a bad fight from COVID-19 that landed him in the ISU – publicly praised them.

“As simple as a pregnancy test. It has the potential to be game-changer, ”said Johnson.

But scientists and doctors at the University of Oxford concluded that the tests were too imprecise to be used and 500,000 of them remain in stock.

Another 1.5 million bought at a similar price from other sources also remained unused, a nuisance for British officials who are now trying to recover part of the money.

“They may have jumped slightly,” the newspaper said to Professor Peter Openshaw of Imperial College London, a member of the government’s new and emerging respiratory virus threats advisory group.

“There is tremendous pressure on politicians to speak out and say positive things.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Welfare said the government had ordered the fewest tests the vendors would allow and that officials were working to recover the money.