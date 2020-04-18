Uber sees stocks climb despite withdrawal of 2020 financial forecast

Uber said on Thursday that it was abandoning its 2020 financial forecast and cutting first-quarter investment by $ 2 billion thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the hail giant’s shares soared up to five percent at the news that Uber’s financial aid program for Uber Eats drivers and deliverers would cut revenue less than Wall Street foresaw.

Uber said the program would hold $ 17-22 million in Q1 revenue and reduce estimates for Q2 revenue from $ 60 million to $ 80 million.

“The street was already predicting figures near the end of the world given how Uber is in the eye of the concert economy storm,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told the Post. “I think that a large part of this concern has been incorporated into the stock.”

Ives estimated that investors expected a 30 to 40 percent worse haircut than what Uber announced.

“It is far from good news, but I think we have started to descend from the cliff,” he said.

Uber said it has withdrawn its directives because it is “impossible to predict with precision” the impact that the coronavirus will have on its activity.

The San Francisco-based company also said that the depreciation of its minority investments – which include stakes in the Asian hailstorm giants Didi and Grab – would be between $ 1.9 and $ 2.2 billion.

“Since much of the world is currently in some form of coronavirus lockdown, we plan to record an impairment charge relative to the carrying value of some of our minority investments”, the blog post read.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said last month that the company had a lot of money to weather the coronavirus storm, saying that even in the worst-case scenario, the company’s conduct company had fallen 80% for the rest of the year, Uber would still have $ 4 billion in cash.

“We are very fortunate to have a strong cash position with around $ 10 billion in unrestricted cash at the end of February,” said Khosrowshahi. “In any crisis, liquidity is essential.”

Uber shares traded 2.8 percent Friday morning at $ 27.79. Shares have risen more than 90% since Khosrowshahi’s announcement.