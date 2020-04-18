Trump tells Andrew Cuomo to stop complaining, ‘do the job’

WASHINGTON – President Trump tweeted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily press conference live Friday, tweeting that he should spend less time complaining and more time doing his job.

“Governor Cuomo should spend more time” doing “and less time” complaining “. Get out there and do the work. Stop talking!” Trump wrote during the Cuomo coronavirus television address.

His response came after Cuomo told reporters that the federal government should help states test coronaviruses, saying the administration “cannot wipe their hands and say that the states are responsible.”

Trump has accused Cuomo of being ungrateful for the resources given to the hard-hit Empire State, which includes the USNS Comfort, the FEMA-assembled hospital at the Javits Center, and thousands of ventilators.

“We have built thousands of hospital beds for you that you did not need or have not used, we provided a large number of ventilators that you should have had and we helped you test this that you should do, “wrote Trump.

“We have given New York much more money, aid and equipment than any other state by far, and these great men and women who have done the work never hear you say thank you.” Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action! ” he added.

The fight spilled over in real time when a Post reporter questioned Cuomo on the president’s tweets at his press conference.

“If he is sitting at home in front of the television, perhaps he should get up and go to work,” said the governor, adding that he had already thanked Trump many times.

“What should I do, send a bouquet of flowers?” I said thank you, thank you, thank you, ”he continued.

The barrage of angry tweets is the latest turning point in the pair’s complicated relationship during the COVID-19 crisis, with the two leaders wavering between praising and condemning each other’s response to the pandemic.