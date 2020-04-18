Trump says states liberated, some Florida beaches open

On Friday, President Trump published a series of tweets calling for states to be “freed” from blockages related to coronaviruses – including Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

Meanwhile, Florida mayor Lenny Curry said he would open up beaches and parks in Jacksonville for recreational use with appropriate social distancing guidelines, calling it a “way back to normal life.” “

Governor Andrew Cuomo has taken a more cautious approach, saying he wants to reopen New York’s economy – but only after a dramatic increase in tests.

Here’s what else we learned today:

New York crisis:

President Trump attacked Cuomo as the New York leader gave his televised press conference on Friday, tweeting that Cuomo should “spend more time” doing “and less time” complaining “.”

NYC recorded 722 deaths over a 24-hour period after the previous two days had increased by less than 600 each.

A beloved NYPD detective who died of the virus was put to rest by masked bereaved people during a heartbreaking funeral, while his widow burst into tears.

The pandemic in the world:

The total number of deaths in the Chinese city of Wuhan, at zero point, has been revised to report a massive increase of 50%.

In a tragic case in South Carolina, six elderly residents died of the virus just weeks after attending the same funeral.

Big restaurant chains got $ 30 million in federal loans to help small businesses during the coronavirus crisis, the companies behind the Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Ruth’s Chris Steak House swallowing large sums.

Animals reign… and could wreak havoc:



Studying live bats in US laboratories could pose a serious risk of an epidemic, much like a laboratory in Wuhan which authorities have warned.

Wild animals return to cities while humans are trapped at home, with the pride of sleeping lions napping on a paved road in South Africa.

Meanwhile…