Trump says China secretly has much higher coronavirus death toll

President Trump has said that China actually has a “much higher” death rate from coronaviruses after Chinese authorities revised the data for Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic.

“China has just announced a doubling of the number of their deaths from the invisible enemy”, Trump tweeted Friday. “It is much higher than that and much higher than the United States, not even close!”

Chinese authorities admitted on Friday that they underestimated the deaths in Wuhan. Official statistics have been revised upward by 50%, adding 1,290 deaths in total, for a total of 3,869.

Chinese data is widely believed to be unreliable due to the pervasive underreporting of local officials who fear being punished for recording accurate figures.

White House Coronavirus Task Force Member Anthony Fauci said Thursday he “doesn’t feel at all confident” on Chinese reports on COVID-19.

Photos of massive shipments of funeral urns to Wuhan, where the outbreak occurred in December, have highlighted the doubt in Chinese government data.

Trump on Tuesday suspended U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, accusing the United Nations body of circulating bogus data from China, leaving the world unprepared for the scale of the crisis.

China now recognizes fewer than 84,000 domestic cases and about 4,600 deaths in total, according to Data from Johns Hopkins University.

Six countries report larger epidemics, led by the United States, with at least 672,000 cases and nearly 34,000 deaths.