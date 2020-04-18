Trump calls for states to be ‘freed’ from coronavirus blockages

WASHINGTON – President Trump on Friday called for the release of a number of extended lockout states after declaring to governors on Thursday “you will call your shots” to know when to reopen.

In a series of Twitter letters, the president called for the “liberation” of Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia and went so far as to say that Virginia was “under siege”.

“RELEASE VIRGINIA, and save your big 2nd amendment.” He is under siege! Trump told his 77 million followers.

States hard hit by the virus, such as Michigan, have been rocked in recent days by protests from angry Americans who claim that extended shelter orders are in violation of their constitutional rights.

The president’s tweets seem to disagree with comments he made during a call to heads of state Thursday afternoon, where he said they controlled when to reopen their states.

While presenting new federal reopening guidelines to governors for the first time, Trump told state leaders “you’re going to call your shots,” a source familiar with the appeal told The Post.

“You are very capable people, I think in any case, very capable people, and you are going to call your shots. We will be by your side,” he said.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer has been the subject of two federal lawsuits challenging her residence orders, which she extended until the end of April, while several sheriffs have said they are opposed to the orders.

Michigan had more than 28,000 cases of coronavirus on Thursday and its 1,921 deaths are the third largest in the country after New York and New Jersey.