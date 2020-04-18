Trump announces $ 19 billion in help for coronavirus for farmers

CHICAGO – President Donald Trump Friday announced a $ 19 billion rescue program to help American farmers cope with the impact of the coronavirus, including $ 16 billion in direct payments to producers and massive purchases of meat, dairy, vegetables and other products.

The United States Department of Agriculture is partnership with regional and local distributors to buy $ 3 billion worth of these agricultural products to distribute to food banks, churches and aid groups as millions of Americans face unemployment with much of the economy closed.

“American agriculture has been hit hard, like most of the United States, by the coronavirus, and President Trump is standing by our farmers and all Americans to make sure we all get through this national emergency,” said Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue at a White meeting. House press conference.

The agency said it would make monthly purchases totaling about $ 100 million each in fresh, dairy and meat products. Perdue said the USDA would work with companies like Sysco Corp to help procure, package and distribute boxes of food.

Long queues have formed at American food banks in recent weeks.

Farmers and ranchers have struggled to get their produce to market due to the disruption caused by the pandemic, forcing some to throw out food and seek government help.

“Having to throw milk or plows under vegetables ready to be marketed is not only painful financially, but also heartbreaking for those who produce them,” said Perdue.

Direct payments will be sent “as soon as possible” because producers of agricultural products have experienced “unprecedented losses,” said Perdue, who hoped that checks could be sent by the end of May.

The $ 16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers will include $ 9.6 billion for the livestock industry – including $ 5.1 billion for livestock, $ 2.9 billion for dairy products and 1 $ 6 billion for hogs, according to a statement released Friday evening by US Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota, chairman of the Senate Senate Appropriations Committee.

In addition, the release said $ 3.9 billion will go to growers of row crops, $ 2.1 billion for farmers in special crops, and $ 500 million for other crops. Payments are capped at $ 250,000 per farmer or individual entity.

The Renewable Fuels Association (RFA), which represents corn-based ethanol producers who have suffered from lack of fuel demand while Americans stay at home, was quick to criticize the package.

“The USDA has missed a crucial opportunity to help an industry that is suffering from the worst economic crisis in its history,” said RFA President Geoff Cooper in a statement.

Perdue acknowledged that constituents may consider direct payments to be “insufficient” and said the USDA is trying to cover “small farmers as well as larger farmers”.

Perdue said funding for the immediate aid program will come from a number of sources, including recent aid coronavirus laws passed by Congress and other funding authorities to which the USDA has access.

But in the future, he said, “I anticipate that we will need more money.”