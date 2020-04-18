Trump and Biden clash over China in duel ads

Increasing President Trump’s criticism of China is not only about deflecting blame during the coronavirus crisis – it opens up a new line of attack against Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic candidate.

With the death toll in the United States surpassing 35,000 on Friday and the national economy in record fainting, the chances of Trump’s re-election are now heavily dependent on his ability to successfully define the choice voters will face in November ‘a referendum on China, according to the campaign of the president aid and allies.

For Trump, this is an update of the shameless nationalism he ran on four years ago, when he played the supposed dangers posed by Mexicans and illegal immigration, and called them weak and naive opponents. For Biden, determined to avoid the fate of Hillary Clinton, it is a political and cultural minefield to distance himself from China without demonizing him as he makes his last candidacy for the White House.

Not wanting to leave Trump’s arguments unanswered, Biden’s campaign responded on Friday with a series of announcements disputing his alleged support for China and continuing to offend – accusing Trump of having too much confidence in President Xi Jinping then that the coronavirus was spreading.

In a new videoBiden agrees that the Chinese authorities have not been honest about the early epidemic in Wuhan, and has sought to cover up the contagion and the deaths. But Trump, he said, “is not doing enough”.

“The uncomfortable truth is that Donald Trump has left America vulnerable and exposed to this pandemic,” said Biden. “He ignored the warnings of health experts and intelligence agencies and instead trusted the Chinese leaders.”

American Bridge, a super super democratic PAC, has put $ 15 million behind separate television advertising who condemns Trump for trusting and praising China and for shipping medical supplies to China while he was in short supply at home.

With rallies and other physical campaigns pending, the heated battle over China marked the first major direct engagement of the general election campaign.

The clash takes place in the midst of a pandemic that has put Trump in front of television cameras at the White House every afternoon, and relegated Biden to remote TV and Internet shows from his basement at Wilmington, in Del.

Biden got involved after Trump’s campaign re-launched the political message by focusing on the former vice president’s apparent ties to Beijing, along with the White House and its supporters’ efforts to blame China for the pandemic.

Internal research “shows that Joe Biden’s sweetness on China is a major vulnerability,” said Tim Murtaugh, campaign spokesperson for Trump.

Biden, he said, “does not view China as an economic competitor, he criticized the President’s travel restrictions, he resisted holding China responsible for the virus epidemic, and his son Hunter entered into business with a state owned by a Chinese bank after accompanying his father, then vice-president, on a trip to Beijing. “

America First Action, the main super PAC behind Trump’s reelection effort, aired this week as part of a $ 10 million swing ad purchase stains juxtaposing old Biden clips speaking favorably of China, with claims that “Beijing stole American manufacturing and amassed our emergency stock.”

“Now more than ever, America must stop China, and to stop China, Joe Biden must be stopped,” said the narrator.

On Twitter, Trump’s allies called their likely opponent in the general election “#BeijingBiden”.

“The Chinese Communist Party has infected the world and caused the global economy to crash,” said Steve Cortes, a Trump supporter working with America First. The Chinese economy, the second largest in the world, also collapsed due to the coronavirus, according to official data released Friday.

But Biden alleges in the video he posted on Friday that Trump has failed to confront Chinese leaders since the pandemic began and that the president has left America unprepared to respond to the crisis.

The Obama administration, Biden contends, launched a program to receive early warnings of an epidemic and maintained a strong presence of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in China to sound the alarm – the two that Trump has dismantled.

“We had an American official at the Chinese disease agency who served us with eyes and ears,” says Biden. “President Trump left this position vacant at the start of the epidemic. And when the coronavirus began to spread, the CDC wanted to enter China to obtain information that could save American lives. China said no, and Donald Trump did not insist on access. “

Trump, Biden says, praised Xi more because “he was more worried about protecting his trade deal with China than he was about the virus that had already come to America.”

Trump last month bulldozed questions from nightly briefings on supply shortages and lack of testing in the United States, even as some New York hospitals were overwhelmed and the number of dead increased. Rather, he focused on China’s guilt.

After weeks of calling the COVID-19 epidemic a “Chinese virus,” Trump has accused Beijing in recent days of failing to sufficiently warn the United States of the Wuhan epidemic in December and part of January.

“I was angry because it should have been told to us,” Trump said on Thursday. “It should have been told to us early. This should have been told to us much earlier. People knew it was happening and people didn’t want to talk about it. “

Trump banned visitors to China on January 31, but only declared a health emergency in the United States on March 13, six weeks after the Wuhan epidemic became public.

For months, Trump had credited Chinese President Xi for his response. Xi, said Trump on February 23, “was working very hard. I think it does a very good job. ”

On March 27, after the global economy began to crater, Trump offered more praise, Tweeter that “China has gone through a lot and has developed a solid understanding of the virus. We work closely together. Great respect! “

This week, he said he was suspending US funding for the World Health Organization, alleging that the United Nations public health agency had protected China from the blame and was slow to respond to the epidemic.

Allegations of cover-up have spread after Fox News, citing anonymous American intelligence sources, to suggestAccording to him, the coronavirus may have accidentally escaped from a Chinese research laboratory, and not from a wet market in Wuhan. There is no evidence to indicate that it is an artificial virus.

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo noted on Friday that the official death toll in Wuhan had jumped 50% to 3,869.

“It is very clear now that the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization have not disseminated this information in the international space as they are required to do in a timely manner,” he said on Fox Business. “And the result of that is that we now have this global pandemic.”

Chinese authorities attributed the increase to those who died at home because hospitals were too full, false reports from medical staff and other confusions at the height of the crisis. “As a result, late, missed and erroneous reports have occurred,” said Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The xenophobic strategy is an update of Trump’s 2016 campaign, when he played the supposed dangers posed by the Mexicans and presented himself as a nationalist without excuse while denouncing his opponents as weak and naive.

But some Biden supporters believe voters will find Trump’s suite less compelling than the original.

“What Trump tried to sell was the idea that the Chinese misled him [about the coronavirus]. But all you could say is that they misled him for two weeks, “said Christopher R. Hill, a former US ambassador who supports Biden.

“I’m more worried about where the US-Chinese relationship is going,” said Hill. “I’m less worried that Trump could make it an asset in the election.”