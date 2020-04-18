This Day in Sport: Jerry West Retires in 1998 as Lakers Executive

It was reported on this date in 1998 that Jerry West, Lakers executive vice president and chief operating officer of basketball, will resign at the end of the summer. Health problems and workload are cited as reasons.

He ended up signing an extension later that year and didn’t leave the Lakers until 2000. West’s main moves included trading Vlade Divac in Charlotte for Kobe Bryant and signing the free agent Shaquille O’Neal. Among his draft picks were James Worthy in 1982, A.C. Green in 1985, Divac in 1989 and Nick Van Exel in 1993.

In games postponed or canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers were scheduled to play Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a night game at Dodger Stadium. The Angels were ready to take on the Astros in Houston.

In Major League Soccer, the Galaxy played a game in Canada against Toronto FC. Real Salt Lake is said to have visited LAFC at the Banc of California Stadium.

And in basketball, the first round of the NBA playoffs was to begin.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1962 – After four teammates, center Bill Russell and guard Bob Cousy take control in overtime and the Boston Celtics defeat the Lakers 110-107 for their fourth consecutive NBA title. Russell scores 30 points and captures 40 rebounds.

1966 – The incomparable Russell is named player-coach of the Celtics after the retirement of Red Auerbach. He is the first African American coach in the NBA and leads Boston to two championships in three seasons.

1988 – Ibrahim Hussein of Kenya steps away from Juma Ikangaa of Tanzania in the final 50 yards to win the one-second Boston Marathon, the closest of all time.

1991 – John Stockton broke his own NBA attendance record in one season as the Utah Jazz routed the Seattle SuperSonics 130-103 at Salt Palace. Stockton’s 11 assists give him 1,136, two more than his previous season’s record.

1999 – Wayne Gretzky’s brilliant career ends at Madison Square Garden with a assist to establish a goal in the second period, but his New York Rangers fall 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime. Before the game, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announces that the league will retire # 99 in honor of “The Great One”.

2001 – A.C. Green, 37, of the Miami Heat plays in the consecutive game No. 1,192, which remains the NBA record. The streak began on November 19, 1986, when he was a Lakers forward.

2006 – The New Jersey Devils end the regular season with their 11th consecutive win, defeating Montreal 4-3 to claim the Atlantic Division title. The Devils, who outstripped Philadelphia at the head of the division by 19 points on January 6, recorded the greatest return to win a division title since the league split into two conferences with the expansion of 1974-1975.

2007 – Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox is nearly perfect, facing 27 hitters in a 6-0 hitting win over the Texas Rangers. Buehrle accompanies Sammy Sosa with a withdrawal in the fifth, then quickly catches him off guard. This is the 16th hit in the history of the White Sox.

2010 – Brian Davis of England imposes a two-stroke penalty on himself at the first hole in the playoffs, and his sportsmanship gives Jim Furyk a victory at the Verizon Heritage tournament. While attempting a shot out of an obstacle on the green side, the Davis club struck a loose obstacle and the offense forced him to concede to Furyk.

2010 – Rafael Nadal defeats Fernando Verdasco 6-0, 6-1 in an all-Spanish final to win the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco for the sixth consecutive year. Nadal becomes the only player to win six consecutive titles in the same tournament since the sport became professional in 1968.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press