The need for supplies to fight the coronavirus opens the door to unusual brokers – and scammers

The three businessmen owned a commercial moving business and a print shop, and sold ATMs. They didn’t know the difference between a respirator and a respirator, but that didn’t stop them last month from jumping into the frantic market for medical equipment to fight coronavirus.

Within days, the trio successfully orchestrated a $ 3.4 million deal for 1.5 million N95 respiratory masks for Illinois healthcare providers. The unlikely brokers, who teamed up with three people in China and dubbed themselves the “Magnificent Six,” represent a new breed of middlemen connecting desperate states and hospitals to suppliers.

Filling a void created by the Trump administration’s refusal to take control of the medical supply chain in the middle of the pandemic, these brokers are fighting in a bazaar in the Wild West to sell essential equipment. It’s a ripe market for fraud and abuse – federal authorities have warned hospitals and local governments to beware of scammers – and experts say confusion and pricing are rampant. In chaos, hospitals and states have been forced to control their vendors, eliminate intriguers and unreliable agents, slowing the acquisition of critical equipment.

“You have a lot of players who basically get into the game just to make money without really understanding what these products are,” said Dan Pak, who oversees purchases for seven Connecticut hospitals and has spent the past few weeks to check the brokers. “Many of them give you access to millions of masks and dresses when they have no idea where they are going to come from.”

Pak, a vice president of HartFord HeathCare, said he had received at least two FBI notices of brokers using fake certificates and targeting hospitals. Several brokers have recycled the same forged certificate and tried to pass it off as unique, he said.

“You have brokers who are really taking advantage of the situation,” said Pak.

Legitimate brokers say they are filling a void and not trying to scam anyone. Although many had no medical equipment experience before the coronavirus epidemic, they said that they nevertheless had something valuable: contacts with suppliers and other distributors.

SupplyCore Inc., a Rockford, Illinois-based company that specializes in providing logistical support to the U.S. military, entered the fray after local authorities asked them to help get glasses, gloves, masks, face shields and a disinfectant. Leveraging relationships with US and foreign suppliers, the company quickly concluded the deal, said owner Peter Provenzano.

“We told Rockford that we would do our best,” he said, adding, “There were so many needs, and we wanted to help, and we had the connections to make it happen.”

More than half of SupplyCore’s 250 employees work, at least in part, on brokerage arrangements for personal protective equipment, and the company has reserved approximately $ 10 million in orders from Illinois, other states and hospitals. His gross margins are in line with his military work – about 8% to 15% by contract, said Provenzano.

Illinois officials said it was helpful to work with local contractors like SupplyCore because they were easier to control and follow. Other states have adopted a similar approach. Virginia has contracted with a state medical logistics company to secure $ 27 million in protective equipment, said Brian Moran, Secretary of State for Public Safety and Homeland Security.

Finding the right broker was not easy, said Moran. The state has carefully selected a list of 600 suppliers to identify 180 who, according to the authorities, could deliver what they needed. “There were many well-meaning people who provided us with information and asked for millions of dollars,” said Moran. “It was like nothing I have ever seen.” Some, he added, were probably crooks.

Federal authorities have said they are tracking down criminal organizations that have engaged in financial fraud related to the response to the coronavirus.

39-year-old Atlanta man, already facing federal charges for allegedly running a $ 115-million Ponzi scheme, was arrested last week by federal agents for trying to deceive the department Veterans Affairs over $ 750 million for respiratory masks he had been unable to obtain.

“Even beyond the typical costs associated with illegal behavior, the Covid-19 scams divert government time and resources and may prevent front-line workers and consumers from obtaining the equipment they need. need to fight this pandemic, “Atty. General William Barr said in a statement announcing the arrest.

Brokers can also be victims.

Chaun Powell, vice president of strategic supplier engagement at Premier, a healthcare company that manages group purchasing for more than 4,000 hospitals, said reputable brokers were prey to scams in which supplies they were supposed to have bought were already spoken or did not exist. .

Powell said a trusted supplier introduced him to a man who claimed he could sell 20,000 Premier respirators per month made by the medical device company Medtronic. What Powell knew, and the potential supplier was not, is that Medtronic was unable to fulfill much smaller orders.

“Frankly, there are a lot of good people getting caught in the middle of this and [they] don’t even realize it, “said Powell. “We believe there are several hundred different agents all representing similar inventories – if those inventories even exist.”

The so-called Magnificent Six had no trouble finding 1.5 million N95 masks, one of the most sought after protective gear. The quest began on March 13 when Jeffrey Polen, owner of the Moving Concierge in Lemont, Illinois, received an email from Illinois officials requesting assistance in obtaining gloves, dresses, masks and respirators .

With the commercial moving industry stalled, Polen said he had nothing else to do, so he called a friend who owned a print shop and another who sold ATMs outside. Germany. Both had commercial contacts abroad. Within days, the businessmen recruited three sales representatives in China.

The sales team found a factory in China that had 1.5 million N95 masks on the floor of a warehouse, but warned the Americans that the goods would soon be taken by competitors. In just a few days, only 500,000 were left, said Polen.

Polen convinced Illinois officials to quickly cut a check, which he deposited just 20 minutes before the bank closed, which made the deadline for obtaining the masks. The 500,000 masks began shipping within a few days, said officials in Polen and Illinois, and a million more were then manufactured and shipped to Chicago.

After the expenses, Polen said his group could raise just over $ 300,000. He and his associates also obtained gloves, masks, shields and robes for other cities and a university hospital.

The other day, a representative from several medical centers approached him for gloves, insisting not to pay more than $ 8 a box.

“I told her, in all fairness, that what you pay before the pandemic, you won’t pay now,” said Polen. “And we looked around and found a supplier ready to sell gloves for $ 7 a box. I called the guy and told him the news, and he didn’t believe me. He was scammed before. “