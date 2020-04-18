The Goldman Sachs Hotel, the Conrad, a respite for pandemic heroes

Every other Friday night in mid-April, the Conrad Hotel’s rooftop bar “The Loopy Doopy” in Battery Park City would be buzzing with Goldman Sachs bankers wrapping bright blue blankets around their shoulders while sipping overpriced happy hour drinks.

But this year, the bar is closed and no bankers are registered in the luxury suites downstairs. Instead, the Conrad is strangely silent, with only a skeleton staff welcoming the healthcare workers sleeping there as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging city hospitals.

“It’s pretty weird,” a front-line caregiver who spent a night at the hotel told The Post. “It’s a nice hotel, but it’s not really open. It’s silent. It was a little weird. “

Goldman bought the building that houses the hotel in 2006 while erecting its headquarters adjacent to 200 West St. Now, with the pandemic closing the world, Wall Street Bank is putting its 463 luxury rooms to good use by housing doctors , nurses and other medical staff, officials said.

Thanks in part to one-on-one discussions between Goldman CEO David Solomon and Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta, the Conrad has been included in the hotel chain initiative with American Express to deliver 1 million rooms at scale national frontline Big Apple’s fight against coronavirus, sources told the Post.

Goldman owns the hotel and Hilton operates it.

The hotel began offering free rooms to healthcare workers on April 13 through groups such as the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, sources said. And it has already reserved 176 employees including a total of 939 overnight stays until May 10.

Forty-five workers were supposed to sleep there Friday evening.

A basic room costs about $ 550 a night and includes a two-room suite, HD TV in each room, rain showers, espresso machines, and plush bedding.

But for those on the front lines of the crisis, which claimed the lives of more than 12,000 Big Apple residents, this is just a stop on the way to another grueling change.

“I didn’t know it was Goldman Sachs’ hotel,” said the worker who stayed at the Conrad this week. “Say thank you for the shower, I guess.”