The choice of choice for Chargers in the NFL is probably a QB, but not a starter

As the Chargers prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will review their list. Part 9 of 10: Quarterbacks.

Whenever the Chargers open the 2020 season – no matter the date, the opposition, the location – something history is guaranteed to happen.

A quarterback other than Philip Rivers will start, something that has not happened since December 31, 2005.

This afternoon, Drew Brees made his last appearance with the Chargers in a 23-7 loss to Denver at Qualcomm Stadium. At the end of the second quarter, Rivers replaced Brees and started the next 235 consecutive games.

To understand long ago, consider that Dick Vermeil was still a coach in the NFL. Bill Cowher too. The Miami Dolphins were coached by Nick Saban.

But the reality of a new post-Rivers era became official when the Chargers and Rivers chose to split in February.

Tyrod Taylor, who supported Rivers last year, is expected to start in Week 1, with Easton Stick the only other quarterback on the list. Stick was a fifth round pick a year ago and has never been active during a game.

Taylor, 30, is entering his 10th season in the NFL and started for three years in Buffalo, starting in 2015. But since week 3 in 2018, he has only attempted seven assists.

“We are really happy with Tyrod right now,” general manager Tom Telesco said in a Zoom media meeting on Friday. “It’s an experienced quarter. He has already led a team to the playoffs. He knows our offense. He knows our coaches. Our coaches know him. His teammates believe in him. We believe in him. “

Unlike Rivers, Taylor has the ability to play with his feet, a quality that appeals to coach Anthony Lynn and fits into the new era of the quarterback in the NFL.

Taylor also has a history of protecting football, another characteristic that Lynn embraces. In each of his three seasons as a starter with the Bills, he has never had more than six interceptions. Taylor has a career interception rate of just 1.5%.

Many wonder whether Alabama Tua Tagovailoa’s quarterback will be the same quarterback after suffering a serious hip injury. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

With the sixth overall pick of the draft on Thursday, the Chargers are expected to select a quarterback, although nothing is certain. After Joe Burrow, who is scheduled to head to Cincinnati at # 1, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love are the best options.

Telesco praised the 2020 quarterback class, but declined to speak in particular.

He also declined to comment on any speculation circulating, including rumors regarding Tagovailoa’s actions. He returned from an end-of-season hip injury in Alabama and remains the most interesting of potential future loaders.

“I don’t think a GM really says anything to anyone,” said Telesco.

The Chargers have been linked to free agent Cam Newton, if not for another reason that they need quarterback assistance. Newton’s signature remains unlikely, however.

There are also concerns about his health, as Newton is recovering from a foot injury that cost him all but two starts last year. He led Carolina to the Super Bowl after the 2015 season, when he was also named the NFL MVP.

But since then Newton has appeared in a single post-season game, the same number that Taylor played in that period.

Under contract for 2020: Taylor ($ 7.5 million), Stick ($ 774,655).

Free agents: The Chargers were far from signing Tom Brady before the six-time Super Bowl winner decided to sign with Tampa Bay. Brady preferred to stay closer to the East Coast.

Rough draft: The Chargers may trade to write the quarterback they really want or come back if that quarterback is gone. Again, they could turn and select someone like Clemson’s linebacker Isaiah Simmons to try to win with the defense.

List decisions: The Chargers wrote Stick because they loved its potential and its production in the state of North Dakota, where it won three national titles. As a later choice, it could become at least a reliable backup of the NFL, which the Chargers will give it the opportunity to do.

NEXT: Receivers.