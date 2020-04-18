The Canada-US border will remain closed for weeks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared that his country’s border with the United States will not fully reopen for at least several weeks.

The border – the world’s longest international border at 5,500 miles – was closed to all non-essential travelers from both sides on March 21 in response to the coronavirus crisis, although cross-border trade continues.

“We have ongoing discussions on border issues, supply chains with the United States all the time,” Trudeau told reporters at a media briefing on Thursday, Agence France Presse reports.

But “the reality is that it will take several more weeks” before “we can talk about loosening restrictions on our borders,” he said.

We “must protect our citizens, as any country does,” added Trudeau. “Most countries in the world have restricted travel, and Canada and the United States are no exception.”

Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s assistant and contact for relations with the United States, added that Ottawa will only release border restrictions “when it does not pose a risk to the health and safety of Canadians.”

Canada’s population is approximately nine times smaller than that of the United States.

To date, the United States has recorded more than 33,000 deaths from coronavirus, while the death toll in Canada has exceeded 1,600.

But the two most affected Canadian provinces, Quebec and Ontario, border New York State – the epicenter of the American epidemic.

Some $ 2.4 billion in goods and more than 400,000 people crossed the border on average each day before the pandemic.

Trump said on Wednesday that the border with Canada would be “one of the first borders to be released.”

“Our relationship with Canada is very good – we will talk about it,” said the American leader. “Canada is doing well, we are doing well – so we will see, but at some point we will.”

Trump has said that the United States will “keep very strong borders” with countries that have high infection rates.

Trudeau during his presentation struck a note of conciliation.

“It is recognized that, as we progress, special attention will be paid to this relationship. But at the same time, we know that we still have a long time before we can talk about loosening these restrictions, ”said the Prime Minister.

