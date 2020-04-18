Tennessee can’t stop abortions during coronavirus: judge

Tennessee must continue to allow abortions despite a temporary ban on non-essential medical procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported on Saturday.

Governor Bill Lee issued an emergency order on April 8 prohibiting these procedures for three weeks.

But U.S. district judge Bernard Friedman said the defendants had not shown that a substantial amount of personal protective equipment, or PPE, would be saved if the ban were applied to abortions.

Lawyers representing several state abortion clinics argued by telephone Friday that women in Tennessee would suffer immediate harm if the ban on abortions were not lifted.

Alex Rieger, a lawyer for the Tennessee Attorney General’s office, said abortions are not targeted but treated like any other procedure that is not necessary to prevent death or serious injury.

Rieger said the goal of the ban is to preserve the limited supply of PPE for doctors fighting COVID-19 and help prevent the spread of the disease in the community by limiting patient-caregiver interactions. The two sides did not agree on whether stopping abortions would achieve or undermine this goal.

Several other states face similar problems. Just last week, judges decided to allow abortions in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Ohio and Texas.

Tennessee Republican Governor Lee makes frequent reference to his Christian faith and has said he wants to pass some of the country’s toughest abortion laws, including banning women from undergoing the procedure once a rhythm fetal heart has been detected.