Studies on bats in the United States may pose a risk of a virus outbreak

Officials and activists say study of live bats in US laboratories could pose a risk of epidemic, as did the laboratory in Wuhan, China, which authorities say was ripe for disease transmission human.

“It’s a similar risk,” said Nick Atwood, campaign coordinator for the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida, who cited several potentially dangerous live bats. studies. “By international standards, Wuhan’s laboratory was at the top of the range – and if [risk] was a problem there, it could certainly be a problem here. “

U.S. officials supported the claim in a note to U.S. researchers earlier this month, recommending that the use of live bats be stopped.

“Until we better understand the risk to bats posed by [the coronavirus] we recommend that people consider temporarily postponing activities requiring direct contact with wild bats, “said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the April 1 letter obtained by The Post.

American laboratories studying or recently published studies on live bats include a center for disease control and prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, and the National Institutes of Health’s biomedical research center in Hamilton, Montana, according to reports.

The research includes a study of the “WIV1-coronavirus” type SARS fruit bats, and the “oral excretionMarburg virus in fruit-eating bats. Colorado State University of Fort Collins was also conduct live bat experiments Starting from February.

Earlier this week, a State Department message surfaced showing officials warned in 2018 that the Wuhan Institute of Virology – which used live bats to study coronaviruses – posed a risk of trigger a new SARS pandemic.

In the January 2018 memo, officials warned that the lab had “a serious shortage of properly trained technicians” and few “investigators needed to safely operate this high-containment lab”, according to the Washington Post.

The laboratory – which was the first in China to achieve the highest level of international safety in biological research known as “BSL-4” – operated with safety standards comparable to those of bald laboratories. live mouse in the United States, according to an activist and experts.

“They have high levels of biosecurity but part of the problem [in Wuhan] was a lack of adequately trained employees, “said Atwood. “We have seen budget cuts and staff cuts at American universities because of the virus. I hope it doesn’t result in something horrible and that people get infected here. “

J. Alan Clark, professor of conservation biology at Fordham University, said that, despite concern over the study of bats, the fascinating flying rodents may hold the key to future pandemic prevention.

“Bats are incredible creatures because they have a very unusual immune system that allows them to be exposed to many pathogens without getting sick,” he said. “There has been a huge increase in research to better understand how bats do this – because we want to do it.”

He added, “This is a really exciting area of ​​research in immunology. Of course, there is always a risk of contagion. “

U.S. intelligence officials are said to be investigating whether the virus came from the laboratory – instead of an open-air market – and was accidentally released to the public, triggering the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Department declined to comment to The Post on Friday. The CDC did not return a request for comment.