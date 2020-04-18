Stefanie Dolson of Chicago Sky Says The Whole Family Had Coronavirus

Stefanie Dolson, former UConn star and center of the sky in Chicago told ESPN they tested positive for COVID-19 with his family in an interview during the WNBA draft Friday evening.

Dolson is the second WNBA player to publicly reveal that she contacted the virus after Los Angeles Sparks goalkeeper Sydney Wiese tested positive last month. Dolson, 28, born in Port Jervis, said he contacted the coronavirus last month but did not reveal any details of his illness or recovery.

“This virus hit fairly close to home. About a month ago, my whole family and I all tested positive for the virus, and it hit us pretty hard, “said Dolson. “My mom, she ended up being admitted to the hospital for about four days. She had severe symptoms, pneumonia. But thanks to the team of health professionals who were there, she is now safe and healthy.

“So I just want to thank all of the health professionals. What you are doing is inspiring and incredible, putting your life at risk for us and helping the community and the country. I just want to say thank you. “

Dolson played at Minisink Valley High School and led his team to four consecutive Section 9 championship games at New York State Public High School. The 6’5 ”center was selected for McDonald’s All-American game and won two NCAA championships in 2013 and 2014 at UConn.

Two-time WNBA star, Dolson played three years with the Washington Mystics until he was traded to Chicago for the 2017 season. Dolson had played for Henan Phoenix with the Chinese’s Chinese Basketball Association in the winter last until the league suspends its season in January due to the coronavirus pandemic.