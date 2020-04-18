States move towards reopening amid coronavirus crisis after Trump leads the way

WASHINGTON – Several U.S. states are on the road to reopening by May 1 after President Trump released new federal guidelines on Thursday to move the economy after the coronavirus crisis.

The governors of seven states in the Midwest have announced that they are developing a regional reopening pact, while leaders from Ohio and Wisconsin have indicated that they are looking to open cautiously in a few weeks.

Ohio Republican Governor Mark DeWine said Thursday he would allow Ohioans to resume work on May 1, but did not say when businesses or schools would be allowed to reopen.

“We have to do it right because the stakes are very high. If we don’t do it right, the consequences are horrible, “said DeWine, according to the Dayton Daily News.

The state killed 373 people, the Ohio Department of Health announced Friday.

Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers extended his home stay order until May 26, but this week eased restrictions on business, allowing golf courses and libraries to reopen on April 24.

Colorado and Oklahoma have also previously suggested warning to start reopening in late April.

President Trump unveiled his administration’s guidelines on Thursday for Americans to return to normal life safely, saying states that have shown a 14-day drop in COVID-19 cases would be allowed to start reopening businesses.

But states still affected by pandemics like New York and Michigan are showing no signs of coming back to life before the virus anytime soon.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the state’s closure until May 15, when the state killed more than 12,000, while Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also controversially extended his residence order until the end of April.

A bipartisan group of governors from Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky announced that it was working in coordination to analyze the best time to reopen their economies, according to a CNN report.