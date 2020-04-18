St. John Bosco lineman Maximus Gibbs commits to USC Trojans

On Friday, a memorable month-long recruiting race continued for the USC when the Trojans signed their fourth football engagement in the past five weeks.

Bellflower St. John Bosco High offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has become the eighth and largest engagement to date in the USC 2021 class. At least in terms of size.

At 6 feet 6 inches and 360 pounds, Gibbs would be the tallest player on the USC list at the moment by 35 pounds, while only defensive end Connor Murphy (6-7) is taller.

Gibbs, who is expected to play guard at USC, is one of the hopes of the country’s fastest linemen. He chose Trojans rather than offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

His commitment continues a period of almost unprecedented success in recruiting outside the best programs in the country. Four-star safety Anthony Beavers Jr. signed up this week, shortly after four-star baller Brandon Campbell and four-star safety Xamarion Gordon signed up the same week.

Gibbs’ commitment gives USC a place in the top 10 at the moment, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. Gibbs, a three-star prospect, ranks 48th in California, resulting in seven of USC’s 2021 class engagements.

In a statement on Twitter, Gibbs said it “had been difficult not to see all of the colleges” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Gibbs still decided to make a decision.