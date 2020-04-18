Some banks will not impose card payments at this time

If you can’t pay your credit card because you lost your job due to the coronavirus pandemic, your card company could help.

Depending on the card, the issuer can let you skip a month, waive fees, or extend your line of credit.

Banks, the major credit card issuers, “strive to identify and assist affected customers and provide appropriate support to meet their unique personal needs,” a spokesperson for the American said. Bankers Association.

Apple Card allows cardholders to skip recent payments without incurring interest.

“It allowed cardholders to pass in both March and April. This is the most generous rescue program in the industry, “said Ted Rossman, card industry analyst with CreditCards.com.

“The card industry is trying to be empathetic,” said Bill Hardekopf, founder of LowCards.com. “The industry is trying to help, but also to avoid a new crisis in 2008,” he added. It was then that millions of cardholders failed.

Bank of America “encourages customers affected by the coronavirus who require financial assistance to call the bank’s dedicated customer number at the telephone number on their credit or debit card or on their statement,” said the society.

Discover Card “extends relief to qualified customers who are experiencing financial difficulties caused by the spread of the coronavirus,” the company said. “Discover customers can receive assistance which may include assistance related to payment schedule, fees and late payments.”

Capital One, PNC, Wells Fargo and Chase said they would work with cardholders “on a case-by-case basis.”

Some banks also allow customers to temporarily increase credit limits.

“Speak and tell the card company if you have a problem,” advises Hardekopf. “And make sure you receive any relief offers in writing. A promise from someone on an 800 line is not the same as having it in writing. “

Putting it in writing, Hardekopf added, is important because payment problems “could irreparably damage” a cardholder’s credit scores.