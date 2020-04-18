Six ways in which stopping the coronavirus will change the NFL 2020 draft

Drew Rosenhaus’ established routine in March and April includes going to college business days, not shopping online to build a makeshift weight room.

He’s used to preparing NFL plans for face-to-face interactions, not sending out reminders to find a quiet room at home, putting away electronic distractions, and dressing to impress when on a WebEx call from one hour.

But these are just a few of the necessary steps taken by the powerful 32-year-old NFL agent while he is at home to fill the gaps after most working days, facility visits and private training has been canceled under the social distancing restrictions of coronaviruses.

“We record a virtual pro day from start to finish for our customers and distribute it to all teams,” said Rosenhaus. “We did everything to help our clients get home gym equipment, connect them to the peloton and allow them to socialize, but to find areas where they can do workouts.”

When the NFL 2020 draft begins Thursday, policymakers will have fewer numbers of tests, medical assessments, and insights available to them.

What will the very different preparation for this year ultimately mean on the draft day? Which teams are best positioned? Which perspectives could be the most impacted? The Post spoke to experienced agents, scouts and managers who concluded:

Continuity counts

Seventeen of the 32 head coaches have been in their current jobs for less than three years. Four general managers (including two coaches) will execute a project for the first time. Only five coaches and eight general managers have held the same position since 2010.

“Staff who have been together for a long time – so the general manager knows the voice of everyone in the room – will benefit,” said Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. “Some guys are top students. Some guys are low level students. GMs who appreciate what their scouts say are great. It sounds simple enough, but it is not the case in most places. ”

Local scouts will make a difference

A general manager with proven faith in a scout in one area rather than another could by default select multiple players from the same region of the country, admits former Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik of SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“These are the teams that have area scouts with the most knowledge of their players,” said Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network analyst. “It’s not that you’re going to miss 40 [yard dash] times. You have to trust what the scouts in the region were able to gather in the fall to profile these guys as people, workers, football intellectuals. “

Beware of injury issues

Limited interactions between players and teams mean limited medical information. The not-to-be-missed former quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is the most notable candidate for slipping because of this. There are many more in the intermediate rounds.

The combine is the most recent control for over 300 players. The medical records of people snubbed by the combine are not available in some cases. The annual medical checkups for April have been canceled.

“We are going to see a record number of uncombined guys selected,” said Jeremiah. “You can’t take a player in the third or fourth round and have him show up with a degenerative knee that you knew nothing about.”

Seniors upgraded

Coaches and general managers who read body language clues can by default use the notes from an individual face-to-face interview in one of the senior All-Star storefronts rather than a floating head breaking down a movie via FaceTime. Especially when you are looking to reach the bottom of the characters’ red flags.

“This group of subclasses that would have been fourth, fifth or sixth rounder, we will see a higher percentage not drafted,” said Dominik. “There will be a [bigger] Senior Bowl group drafted because you have so much confidence in everything you need to know. “

Tech savants

A general manager will be connected to his coaches, scouts and the league practically during the repechage.

An NFL general manager spent more than $ 10,000 to upgrade his home Internet over the NFL network. Gil Brandt, a Cowboy Hall of Fame executive, says there is an advantage for “teams with the best IT people.”

“I think the teams will play it closer to the vest,” said Brandt. “You’re going to have a lot less coaches hammering on a table and saying,” Take this guy! “There is a natural difference between five connected guys and five guys talking in a room.”

Wider pull range in deep positions

Pro Day test numbers in the National Football Scouting database shared by teams help build consensus opinion in most years. Otherwise, the game strip is worn out, a risk in its own right.

If that had happened last year, Brandt said top rookie Josh Jacobs would have fallen to No. 24 because he was in a split rear field in Alabama.

“Once everyone has time and an idea of ​​these players as people,” said Jeremiah, “although they may not be in exactly the same order, they are all in the same order. groups of 4-5 guys. This year it’s going to be more subjective. “

Agents work overtime to shake clients fairly.

“We really had to fight to find what works best for each individual,” said Rosenhaus. “I try to replace all this with communication with the teams. Everything is virtual. It’s really 2020. “