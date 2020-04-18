Sheriff threatened to arrest girl for coronavirus photo, trial says

A Wisconsin teenager who went to Florida for the spring break was threatened with arrest for causing “panic” when she published a case of coronavirus on social media, according to a trial.

The legal battle for 16-year-old Amyiah Cohoon started when she posted a selfie in an oxygen mask while she was in hospital for what the doctors told her were probably COVID-19.

“I am still on respiratory treatment but I have overcome the coronavirus. Stay at home and be safe, “she captioned in the March 26 Instagram post.

The next day Cameron Klump, a patrol sergeant with the sheriff’s office, visited Cohoon’s house and told his father that he had received direct orders from Sheriff Joseph Konrath asking him to remove the position or ” would start taking people to jail “for disorderly purposes. conduct.

“Sheriff Konrath has informed me that he wishes me to respond to the residence and that the position be removed from his social networks,” Klump wrote in his incident report, according to the trial.

Samuel Hall, counsel for Konrath and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, told Fox News that his office acted “in good faith”.

“[Her messages] has caused distress and panic in the school system and law enforcement has acted at the request of school health officials in a good faith effort to avoid an unfounded panic, “said Hall.

The sophomore fell ill after traveling to Disney World and Universal Studios with her group class Westfield Area High School on March 7, at the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States.

The teenager fell with a fever and a dry cough five days after returning home on March 15, the trial said. Her mother, Angela Cohoon, took her to the emergency room at Divine Savior Hospital on March 22, when she began to have trouble breathing.

Doctors who evaluated Cohoon said her symptoms were typical of COVID-19, but said it did not meet the criteria for one of the few tests, according to the trial. She was sent home with an inhaler and the doctors told her and her parents to quarantine her.

But the teenager’s condition worsened and she was taken by ambulance on March 25 to UW Children’s Hospital in Madison where she was tested for coronavirus, according to the trial.

The test came back negative, but doctors said she likely still had COVID-19 and missed the window for a positive test, the lawsuit says.

Cohoon was discharged from the hospital on March 26 and later posted the selfie of the offending oxygen mask.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Cohoon and his parents, Richard and Angela, seeks nominal damages and a statement that social media posts are protected from freedom of expression.

“The protection of speech by the First Amendment, in particular online speaking, is more essential than ever during the current COVID-19 pandemic. … This case concerns the preservation of the right to share our experiences between us during this difficult period ”, we read in the trial.