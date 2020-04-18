Shakespeare in the Park canceled for the first time in 58 years

Shakespeare in the Park is the last major New York event to fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual summer festival, which generally takes place from May to August, was canceled on Friday by its operator, the Public Theater. It is the first time that the popular free event has not taken place at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park in 58 years of history.

“Every summer for 58 years, we look forward to meeting under the stars at the magical Delacorte Theater for Free Shakespeare in the Park,” said the audience. said in a statement on Twitter. “But this year is different. This year, we have to come together to keep our city and each other safe. This means that our summer season of Free Shakespeare in the Park will not be possible and we must cancel our scheduled productions . “

These shows were to include “Richard II” and a musical version of “As You Like It”.

Even more than with most theaters, social isolation would be a problem for Shakespeare in the Park. In addition to Delacorte being a large venue with 1,800 seats, customers generally wait all day in a large queue for the opportunity to get free tickets to a show.

The summer series includes stars such as Meryl Streep, Al Pacino and Denzel Washington.