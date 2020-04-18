Senators urge police to take anti-bias training on mask fears

Police should be careful not to racially profile people who wear masks due to the coronavirus epidemic, said Democratic lawmakers.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, including former presidential candidate California Senator Kamala Harris, sent a letter Friday to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray asking them to dispense a anti-bias training for officers, the Associated Press reported.

“With the current public health emergency, it is more important than ever that law enforcement build trust with communities of color,” wrote the senators.

Some black men have reported incidents of racial profiling while wearing masks, a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control as a way to slow the spread of the deadly infection.

“If communities of color – especially African-American communities – feel threatened with disproportionate or selective enforcement, they can avoid asking for help or taking the precautionary measures recommended by the CDC,” says the letter. “This, in turn, could have serious consequences for public health.”

African Americans have been hit hard by the coronavirus, public health records show. An AP analysis of available state and local data indicates that almost a third of those who died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are black.

African Americans represent approximately 14% of the population of the regions included in the analysis.