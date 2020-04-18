Senate resigns and Pence trains on COVID-19 tests during tense call

WASHINGTON – Tensions overflowed in a call between the Coronavirus task force and the Senate Democrats on Friday – a lawmaker told Vice President Mike Pence: “I have never been so mad about a call of my life, “a senatorial source told The Post.

The call was dominated by Democrats’ questions about the government’s test regime, a growing concern as President Trump seeks to reopen the economy with only 1% of the U.S. population tested, the Democrat source said.

The administration did not give a clear answer to the questions, as New York Senator Chuck Schumer told them at one point to stop dodging and start providing answers, the source said.

The independent king of Maine, Angus, eventually lost patience, telling Pence and the task force that their failure to develop an adequate national testing regime was a “breach of duty”.

“I have never been so crazy about a phone call in my life,” said King, the source said.

President Trump released guidelines for the reopening of the economy on Thursday, allowing some states to resume operations on May 1.

But the guidelines have also taken on the responsibility of states to test and screen COVID-19, which many governors, including Andrew Cuomo, find impossible without federal assistance.

During a call with the president Thursday afternoon, many heads of state warned the federal government against reopening the economy while still facing a shortage of test kits.