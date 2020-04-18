Saudi princess jailed after criticizing monarchy pleads for freedom

Keeping a princess locked up is catching the Arab world.

First, the brutal leader of Dubai has kept his two daughters in captivity – and now the youngest daughter of the second sovereign of Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz, begs for his freedom on Twitter.

Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, 56, is a human rights activist who criticized the Saudi Arabia war with Yemen – led by her cousin and the country’s heir, the prince heir Mohammed bin Salman.

The royal tweeted that she was imprisoned with one of her daughters in the secret kingdom.

In a deleted tweet storm, Princess Basmah said she was abducted with her daughter “without explanation and detained in Al-Hair Prison – a maximum security facility south of the capital Riyadh – without criminal charges “, new arab reported.

“My health deteriorates to the point of serving [sic], and that could lead to my death… I did not receive medical care or even an answer to the letters that I sent from prison to the Royal Court, “tweeted the princess, according to the media.

The two women were arrested a year ago in March while trying to leave Saudi Arabia for Switzerland, according to the Guardian.

“She then said she urgently needed medical attention. However, his private jet was not allowed to take off. Relatives have since had fleeting conversations with the 52-year-old woman, one saying on Thursday that she had been detained and appeared to be speaking under duress, “the newspaper reported.

The princess had attracted the unwanted attention of bin Salman after calling for a constitutional monarchy like Britain. Saudi Arabia has an absolute monarchy.

“No one is banned from the crown prince,” Rothna Begum, of Human Rights Watch, told the Guardian. “He really wants everyone and women to suffer the consequences.”

In the past two years, the prince has imprisoned relatives and others who he believes are plotting against him. Two months ago, he locked up his uncle, Mohammed Bin Nayef, and Ahmad bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud, the last full-fledged brother of King Salman.