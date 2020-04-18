San Diego Comic-Con 2020 canceled due to coronavirus problems

The annual fan extravagance known as Comic-Con was officially canceled on Friday due to the coronavirus lockout. The summer event was scheduled to take place July 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center, potentially attracting 130,000 visitors from around the world.

The spread of COVID-19 has caused closings and cancellations around the world, with many states having ordered local accommodation and only essential businesses. Culturally, cancellations include everything from Burning Man and the NBA season to Hollywood film productions and Shakespeare in New York Park.

The Javits Center, where the New York Comic-Con is scheduled for October 8 to 12, is currently being converted into a temporary hospital.

The complete declaration of the Comic-Con Museum:

“Comic-Con International officially cancels Comic-Con 2020 in San Diego, marking the first time in 50 years that the show will not continue. It is the right thing to do. Comic-Con wants to do everything we can to fight the spread of this virus and support the workers who are on the front line in this battle.

There will be better days ahead and we believe the Comic-Con Museum will play an important role in restoring San Diego after COVID-19. We are a destination city and tourism is vital to our economy. The development and opening of the Comic-Con museum will serve as a catalyst to reopen one of the best urban parks in the world and a destination city known worldwide.

Some of the proposed Phase I renovations will change, but this will not reduce the visitor experience. Our grand opening in 2021 is still on the right track and you will soon see construction plans that illustrate this transformation. To ensure we stay connected in this new reality, the Museum will present new and creative digital means to bring you the magic of Comic-Con throughout the year.

We will redouble our efforts to resume the pace of the opening of this museum by 2021. And we look forward to working with you to make this vision a reality. The better days are coming. “