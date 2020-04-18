Sam Coolton Jr., member of the Jamaican bobsled team that inspired “Cool Runnings”, died of coronavirus

Jamaican music producer and former Olympic team member Sam Clayton Jr. died aged 58 from coronavirus, The New York Times reports. Clayton was a member of the Jamaican bobsled team that competed at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada.

As the team came from a tropical nation, they were considered a huge outsider in winter sports, and their story inspired the 1993 Disney blockbuster movie “Cool Runnings” from 1993. Clayton was not part of the ‘the four-man team that ultimately competed in Calgary, but former teammate Devon Harris told local outlets in Jamaica that Clayton was important to the team and called his death a “punch.”

“Although he was never part of the Olympic team, Sammy was an integral part of the Jamaica bobsleigh team,” Harris said. “He was among the first four selected to lead Jamaica’s entry into winter sports and the Winter Olympics.”

Clayton was not just an athlete, but a music producer and a sound engineer at the Harry J. studio in Kingston, Jamaica, according to the Times.

He worked as a sound engineer with several groups, including Steel Pulse. David R. Hinds, the leader of the British group, confirmed Clayton’s death to the New York Times. Clayton died of a coronavirus on March 31 in Kingston, Hinds said in an email. CBS News contacted Steel Pulse for further details. Clayton is survived by his wife and four children, reports the Times.

David R. Hinds shared a photo of him and Clayton on the Steel Pulse Facebook page, where he paid tribute to his friend. Steel Pulse



On April 2, Hinds published a tribute to Clayton on the Steel Pulse Facebook page, in which he also confirmed that Clayton died of COVID-19. “The deaths of my brothers and my working partner, Sam Clayton Jr.,” were a “real bitter pill to swallow,” wrote Hinds.

“Only 16 months ago we attended the funeral of Sam Clayton Senior, another remarkable person … And now that,” says Hinds. “Sam Jr. will be sorely missed by all who knew him, mainly because a man who is so straight, just, honest, willing to work in any challenge or condition, and who has an arsenal of talent, is a very commodity hard to find in our industry today. “

Hinds described Clayton as a “jack of all trades”, but more importantly, “a sincere friend who had a solution to virtually every problem that came into play.”

Hinds said he was shocked and that Clayton’s last words to him at an event in Ghana still echoed in his mind: “I’m going to Jamaica to check in and I don’t want to miss my flight.”

“We were totally oblivious to seeing him in the flesh for the last time,” Hinds wrote.