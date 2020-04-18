Sabrina Ionescu presents `` bigger '' Liberty plans

Sabrina Ionescu has emerged as both a generational talent and a face of women’s basketball during her college career in Oregon.

Now New York and the WNBA are waiting for you.

The Liberty made a long-awaited and easy decision Friday night by selecting superstar leader Ionescu with the WNBA draft first choice, marking what could turn out to be a monumental day for the franchise.

“The fact that I can be in Brooklyn and have a platform and a voice somehow the Mecca of the world is going to be incredible,” said Ionescu during a conference call. “I’m just delighted with this opportunity, having done it in Eugene and having changed the way people perceive women’s sports in Eugene. I’m just delighted to take it with me to Brooklyn and hopefully use it for a much bigger deal in this bigger market. “

Ionescu, whose competitive fire and play captivated a fan base that grew to include people like Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry and LeBron James, rewrote the NCAA men’s and women’s record books during his dominant academic career. The 5’11-inch pick-and-roll specialist ended her four-year career with 2,562 points, 1,091 assists and 1,040 rebounds – the very first player to exceed 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds – while setting a new standard with 26 career double doubles.

After leaving his mark on Oregon and the women’s game, Ionescu will have the chance to do the same for Liberty and WNBA – a challenge that the double national player of the year plunges head first.

“I know there is a lot of pressure, but I’m really excited to take this and see where it takes me,” said Ionescu, who confirmed that she signed with Nike after Under Armor and Puma were all competing both for approval in a sneaker war. “I am just delighted to use it as motivation to keep improving in all aspects of my game.”

The Liberties have gone from 17 to 51 in the past two seasons, which helped them win the draw last September. They have a new head coach at Walt Hopkins, whose offensive includes pick-and-roll which Ionescu has mastered in Oregon and, whenever the season can start following the coronavirus pandemic, will begin to play their home games at Barclays. Center. They also traded their most established star, Tina Charles, on Wednesday, but after two more exchanges on Friday evening, they ended up with six new draft picks (all in the top 15 in total) to inject the list with young talent. and versatility.

The blank canvas is now the responsibility of Ionescu.

“Sabrina has been preparing to take on this responsibility for some time,” said Liberty chief executive Jonathan Kolb during a conference call. “If you just look at its overall trajectory over the past four years, it seems like people just seem to gravitate towards it and it seems to be the responsibility, if you can call it that, of being that next transcendent player – a player that transcends the game and bridges the gap between the women’s game and the men’s round-trip match – I think Sabrina built for it and I think she’s ready for it. She has name recognition that has was built from her work product. We didn’t give her, she built that.

“There is no challenge that I saw Sabrina take up that she did not win. If it is not New York, I do not know what it is.”