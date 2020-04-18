Sabrina Ionescu passes number 1 at New York Liberty

Even the challenges of a virtual draft could not hinder this choice.

The Liberty wrapped up the hassle-free evening Friday night and selected Oregon superstar Sabrina Ionescu with the WNBA draft pick, marking what could turn out to be a day of franchise change for the organization.

Ionescu, whose competitive fire and play captivated a fan base that grew to include people like Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry and LeBron James, rewrote the NCAA men’s and women’s record books during his dominant academic career. The 5’11-inch pick-and-roll specialist ended her four-year career with 2,562 points, 1,091 assists and 1,040 rebounds – the very first player to exceed 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds – while setting a new standard with 26 career double doubles.

After the double national player of the year has left her mark on Oregon and college play, Ionescu will have the chance to do the same for Liberty and the WNBA.

“I think it’s perfect because she’s a star and New York is a city that loves its stars,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves told the Post as the draft approached. “She will also have to produce. She did it at the college level on this kind of stage with this kind of expectations and pressure. There is going to be some pressure to produce results, in terms of wins and statistics. But she played with a lot of pressure. She has had many people who wanted her to fail and she always seems to be successful.

“Everything she does in the field, in production, will turn pale compared to what she will give to this organization to start developing her culture. I spoke with [Liberty GM] Jonathan [Kolb] and [head coach] Walt [Hopkins] many times and I know they’re really looking forward to having a really strong organization. With the move to Barclays, I think it’s natural. I think it’s going to be a match made in heaven. “

The Liberties have gone 17-51 in the past two seasons, which helped them win the draw last September. They have a new head coach at Hopkins and, each time the season begins considering the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, they will start playing their home games at the Barclays Center. They also traded their most established star, Tina Charles, on Wednesday for two players and more draft picks on Friday night.

Now the blank canvas is waiting for Ionescu to take over.

“We are delighted to have someone with his caliber and, most importantly, his character in our league,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert during a conference call Friday. “It’s exciting for New York.”

Ionescu, who is courted by Nike, Under Armor and Puma for an approval deal, is Liberty’s first # 1 choice in franchise history.