Russia to accept US offer of coronavirus fans if necessary

The Kremlin has said that Russia will gratefully accept President Trump’s offer to provide ventilators to coronavirus patients if necessary.

“We take this confirmation that the American side can provide us with such assistance, if we need it,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov of Trump’s offer, Russia Today reported.

Trump said on Wednesday that the United States was ready to send fans to Russia, saying “they are struggling in Moscow. We will help them.”

He added that the United States was also ready to supply fans to other countries, including Italy, Spain and France.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Trump’s offer “very positive”, saying in Thursday’s call to reporters that “Russia will certainly accept this offer if necessary”.

Russia said it had 27,938 cases of coronavirus and that 232 had died.

Officials rushed to secure ventilators and other essential supplies amid an exponential growth of infections.

Earlier this month, Russia sent a shipment of medical supplies, including ventilators, to the United States.

Moscow says the United States paid for half of the medical supplies, while the other half was sponsored by the Russian state investment fund.

Trump reiterated his promise to help other countries at the Coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday.

“We will also have a large stockpile in the federal government and we can help foreign countries – countries that need help. Because … look, you have countries that can never build a fan. It’s hard. We have a unique talent in that we can do things that no one else can do, ”he told the White House.

With AP