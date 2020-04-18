Retired MLB players injured by baseball coronavirus outage

The dominoes moved quickly – instantly, really – when the stop was executed.

“When Major League Baseball postponed the start of its season on Thursday, March 12, my phone rang like the“ Sell! ”Scene. “From the movie” Trading Places, “Andrew Levy wrote in a text message,” with just about every customer. either postpone or cancel the appearances of players who had been scheduled. “

Without games or group meetings, there was certainly no need for your favorite retired ball player to host an event. Hence this contingent of guys who earn their living long after their final appearance in uniform has, like so many others, taken a hit from the coronavirus.

“I live in baseball camps, clinics, baseball stadium appearances. It’s all baseball, ”said Dwight Gooden. “Everything is on hold. I have seven children, six grandchildren and two ex-wives. They don’t want to hear that. They just want to know where their check is.”

Gooden, to be clear, laughs heartily at this.

“There is no self-pity,” he said, a sentiment echoed by everyone interviewed on the subject. Yet the widely open calendars of former players illustrate how this pandemic penetrates many different horizons.

“Do I like my appearances? Absolutely. It keeps my head above water, ”said Goose Gossage of the Hall of Fame. “Being with the fans and doing certain things keeps my baseball life going.”

Levy is the owner of Wish You Were Here Productions, a Manhattan-based sports marketing agency that organizes personal appearances for athletes – some active, some retired like Gossage and Gooden – broadcasters and sports figures like front-office executives . The company also offers a luxury suite at the Yankee Stadium for Yankees games and other events, another marginalized source of income. To date, all appearances reserved until June 1 for those he represents have been postponed or canceled, said Levy.

For retired baseball players, the majority of Levy’s group, the timing of this shutdown couldn’t have been much worse.

“October to March are the lean months to tighten the belt,” wrote Levy. “So when this annual routine is broken and the deadline is extended, it becomes very difficult to manage.”

Many retired players have the power to earn six figures a year, and only the imagination – and, now, the pandemic – can limit the range of activities. For example, before the world changed, Gossage had committed to making an appearance with Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation in Tampa, corporate breakfasts, and golf outings in South Carolina and California , a 75th birthday party in New Jersey, a corporate dinner in Denver and an autograph exhibit in Virginia.

“I have a nice pension,” said Gossage. “I just think of the poor that it affects day to day, like the people in the restaurant. … Whenever I start to feel sorry for myself, it doesn’t last very long. “

Gossage Yankees teammate Mickey Rivers, also represented by Levy, long ago spoke more about his loss of social life than his loss of income. In good times, he goes out to Florida with former ball players like Lou Piniella, Mike Torrez, Joe Rudi and Rennie Stennett, or plays cards with them.

“Now we’re just talking,” said Rivers, whose legendary speech made him a popular guest at the end of season celebrations.

In this new environment, Levy has reserved a handful of virtual apparitions for certain people. However, he and those he represents find themselves largely in an unwanted break, waiting and hoping that the dominoes are rearranged and stabilized.

“We control what we can control in baseball, just like life,” said Gossage. “… we control what we can in our lives, and we treat the shit that happens to us like this coronavirus.”

“I am confident that when this” reset “is complete, individuals and businesses will begin to incorporate a celebrity or sports suite back into their marketing plans,” said Levy. “This will once again add an element of well-being” to their events, and when we come out of this national crisis, everyone will have to feel good … more than ever! “