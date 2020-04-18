Regular exercise can help protect against serious complications from coronaviruses

When it comes to fighting the coronavirus, exercise is preventive medecine, according to a new study.

Regular cardiovascular workouts can help protect future coronavirus patients from developing a serious complication and major cause of death known as acute respiratory distress syndrome, according to research by Zhen Yan from the University of Virginia Faculty of Medicine.

Yan, director of the Center for Skeletal Muscle Research at Robert M. Berne UVA’s Cardiovascular Research Center, recommend 30 minutes cardiovascular training every day to help prevent respiratory disease.

“We cannot live in isolation forever,” he said. “Regular exercise has far more health benefits than we know. Protection from this serious respiratory illness is just one of many examples. “

Humans naturally produce the antioxidant, known as “extracellular superoxide dismutase” (EcSOD) – and exercise speeds up production, said Yan.

Yan told Newsweek biking, rowing, or any other aerobic exercise can help prevent or at least reduce the severity of lung disease (ARDS).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that between 20 and 42 percent of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will develop ARDS.

Pre-pandemic research has suggested that about 45 percent of patients who develop severe ARDS will die, according to a press release from the University of Virginia Health System.

“EcSOD has given a perfect example that we can learn from the biological process of exercise to advance medicine,” said Yan.

“As we strive to learn more about the mysteries of the great benefits of regular exercise, we don’t have to wait to know everything.”