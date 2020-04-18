Recruitment of Rick Pitino on Iona showing that he “has not lost contact”

Ryan Myers almost got pinched.

On the other end of the line, Rick Pitino sold himself to the main guard of Christ the King, retracing all of his achievements, his development history and explaining why Myers would be part of his plans at Iona College.

“I just say to myself, ‘This is crazy,'” recalls Myers, a three-star rookie from Brooklyn.

Tahlik Chavez, a junior college guard from Texas, had a similar reaction when he spoke to the man who ran three schools – Providence, Kentucky and Louisville – at the Final Four and won two national championships. The Louisville title has since been canceled after an NCAA investigation.

“It’s hard to refuse Rick Pitino,” said Chavez. “It was like a dream to speak to Coach Pitino.”

The two ended up working for Pitino and Iona, 67, as well as four others in the space of five days from March 21 to 25. Thursday, Iona announced a massive eight-man class that includes two previous junior college promises, Darreus Brown and Robert Brown, under former coach Tim Cluess.

It remains to be seen how these players develop, but the talent assessors believe that Iona did well with this group. Transfers from junior colleges Osborn Shema and Berrick Jeanlouis are ranked in the top 30 by JUCORecruting.com. The 7 foot 1 inch Shema, who averaged 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds last season for the New Mexico Military Institute, visited Rutgers in January and Florida State was interested. Myers was recruited by Fordham. Chavez took Iona on Tulsa. Forward Nellie Jean Joseph, a great man at NBA Academy Africa, could have found himself at a higher level if he weren’t hired, said Corey Evans, national recruiting analyst at Rivals.com.

The size of the group – four players 6 feet 8 inches or more – is the versatility, athleticism and skill required in Pitino’s ramp-up system. It was a particularly impressive job given that Pitino and his team met these players via Zoom and built on the strengths of the video and landed them all in a few weeks of recruitment.

“People just realize that he hasn’t lost touch. It reflects the relationships that Rick Pitino has, to jump into this kind of work with this kind of class, “said Evans, who called Myers, Jeanlouis and Joseph” mid-major plus guys, “all capable of playing. at a higher level. level than the MAAC.

“You need to have a great base for freshmen – that’s what we’re going to focus on,” said Pitino in a telephone interview. “We did it a bit this year. We will be doing a lot of it next season. Next, you need to create the non-conference calendar. ”

Pitino is doing it. Iona is in talks to face a number of conference enemies from the Five Powers, from Oklahoma State to Kentucky to Minnesota, who is trained by her son, Richard Pitino.

It will be interesting to see how well Pitino can recruit. He has already won the wings Ikechi Chantilou and Kenard Richardson of Life Christian Academy (Va.) For the 2021 class, while offering some perspectives among the best 100 in future classes. One of them, junior striker Gabe Wiznitzer, recently told PhenomHoopReport.com that he was interested in Iona and wanted to visit him soon.

Pitino has “no doubt” that he can bring elite perspectives – he wouldn’t have taken the job otherwise – but he also said he doesn’t trust the star rating next to the name of a player when evaluating them. He assesses them on how well they fit into his system.

“He has a lot of haters, but he also has a lot of people who love him,” said Steve Lowry, a Shema consultant and co-signer Johan Crafoord, a high school rookie. “I know he has [as much coaching ability] in his little finger that some guys have in their whole brain. “He can get five-star recruits.… I think he can get top players. It’s not going to be hard for him at all.”