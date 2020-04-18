Ready for story time with Michelle Obama? It happens

Get ready for story time with Michelle Obama.

Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS Kids announced Friday that the former first lady will hold a month-long series of online readings on Monday.

Obama will launch “Mondays With Michelle Obama” on April 20 by reading aloud “The Gruffalo”, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. She will continue with other selections until May 11.

“As a child, I loved reading aloud. And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children – then later, as a first lady, with children all over the world, “said Obama in a release Friday.

“At a time when so many families are under so much stress, I am delighted to give the children a chance to practice reading and hear wonderful stories (and give parents and caregivers a well-deserved break).”

A number of celebrities have spent time reading stories online for children (and their parents) since schools closed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. California officials said public kindergarten to grade 12 campuses should remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Obama’s four-week series will also include readings from “There’s a Dragon in Your Book”, written by Tom Fletcher and illustrated by Greg Abbott (April 27); “Miss Maple’s Seeds”, written and illustrated by Eliza Wheeler (May 4); and “The very hungry caterpillar” by Eric Carle (May 11).

“Mondays With Michelle Obama” is in collaboration with the “Read together, be together” initiative of Penguin Random House and the “simultaneous reading” efforts of PBS Kids. The series will be broadcast live on PBS Kids’ Facebook and Youtube pages, as well as Penguin Random House Facebook page every week at 9 am Pacific and be available to view anytime after.