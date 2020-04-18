Pompeo rips Huawei after China “has not been transparent” over coronavirus

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said countries should avoid doing business with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei after the Communist Party’s lack of transparency in the coronavirus epidemic.

“This moment, when the Chinese Communist Party has failed to be transparent and open and manage data appropriately, will cause many countries to rethink what they were doing with regard to their telecommunications architecture,” Pompeo says to Fox Business.

Pompeo added: “When Huawei strikes to sell equipment and materials to them, they will have a different lens to see this decision.”

In the UK there are a political struggle to reverse Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision in March to allow Huawei to build the country’s 5G mobile phone infrastructure. Johnson is recovering from COVID-19.

Pompeo led U.S. efforts to deter allies from using Huawei. The United States viewed Johnson’s decision on Huawei as a blow to the “five-eyed” electronic surveillance alliance between the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

US officials are concerned that Communist China may use Huawei to collect intelligence.

President Trump suspended U.S. funding for the World Health Organization this week, alleging that the United Nations agency circulated false Chinese data on COVID-19, leaving other nations unprepared for the pandemic. Trump said the WHO was “China-centric” and released Taiwan’s accusation that the WHO ignored its December 31 warning about people-to-people transmission inside China on Friday.

The pandemic, which has killed more than 2.1 million people and killed at least 147,000 people, has highlighted China’s influence on other international organizations.

China’s influence on United Nations entities includes the 2014 election of Zhao Houlin – a former official in the Chinese Post and Telecommunications Ministry – as secretary general of the International Telecommunication Union, which guides standards cell phone networks. Zhao would have used work to promote Huawei as a 5G supplier.