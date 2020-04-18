Outlander star Sam Heughan accuses stalkers and death threats

Outlander star Sam Heughan had with the enemies.

In a long post on Twitter early Friday morning, the 39-year-old actor broken down that he faced six years of “constant harassment, harassment, stalking and false accounts” that left him emotionally beaten.

“I am lost, upset, injured and have to speak up,” said Heughan, who has been isolating himself in Hawaii for the past month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It affects my life, my mental state and it’s a daily concern,” writes the star, who plays with Jamie Fraser opposite Caitriona Balfe in the role of his time traveler wife, Claire, in the Starz series, now in its fifth season. “My co-stars, my friends, my family, myself, in fact everyone with whom I am associated, have been victims of personal insults, shame, abuse, death threats, harassment, sharing of private and vile information, false stories, “he says in the long rant.

“I never talked about it because I believe in humanity and I always hoped that these bullies would go away,” he said.

Heughan also mentions a “legal” drama with individuals “who should know better”, dropping other clues – but few details – about what he was facing.

“Recently, these false claims have varied, in my opinion, from manipulating fans, from being a homosexual closet, from trying to mislead or urge fans for money and to disregard COVID advice. I did no [sic] of the above, “he wrote.

“I am so hurt by this,” he said. “As an actor in these times [sic], we feel helpless. There is not much we can do but I have tried to use the leverage I have to give a voice to charities that need it and hopefully some entertainment or a little relief. For those who are still unhappy, I suggest you do not follow. “

Heughan, however, praised the non-judgmental admirers who stayed by his side. “To all the fans who supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU,” he wrote. “I am so grateful from the bottom of my heart.”

It was Heughan’s second paintbrush with haters of recent memory. At a virtual Q&A Paley Fest event with fans last month, he mentioned being quarantined in Hawaii since before the travel ban began. But a fan scolded him and wondered if he had booked his trip to start the event or if he had booked the trip during the rise of the pandemic. “People are dying, being quarantined and many have lost their jobs,” said the fan. “It’s serious, man.”

To which Heughan replied dryly: “Thank you for your concern. . . Yes, people are dying. It’s terrifying. For your information, I made reservations once I found out that Paley had been canceled. Do you agree?”