Orange Lutheran ace Max Rajcic dreams of playing for the Dodgers

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last name: Max Rajcic

School: Orange lutheran

Sport: Baseball, pitcher

Key statistics: 3-0 with a BPM of 0.00, 32 strikeouts and a walk in 22 2/3 innings, six hits allowed

Summer plans: Projected to be a high choice in the MLB project

Fall plans: Sign a professional contract or attend UCLA

On life without sport?

“Life without baseball was a little bit different. I never had a spring. I have never had a spring break. It’s really new to me. It’s strange.”

How he trains:

“My little brother – he’s a sophomore – I fight with him to play wrestling. It’s always a big stage. I ride my bike with my friends and we are six feet away. a small gym in my house. I lifted weights and also did ladders, biking and a few runs. “

How he stays positive in the midst of so much negativity:

“What’s going on is bigger than baseball. There are lives affected. It still stings my season short, but that’s the big picture.”

How stopping sport changed his vision:

“I didn’t know how important sport is to my life. I play all day, then come back and watch the Angels, the Dodgers, the Lakers. Don’t have that, I don’t know what to do, what to watch on TV. “

The new things he discovers with his new free time:

“I learn life skills at home, like painting, sanding. I cleaned a lot. My room is probably the cleanest it has ever been. “

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I wouldn’t mind being in a Dodger uniform. It would be a dream for sure. I see myself in MLB and I want to be one of the best pitchers.

What he misses most:

“Go to the baseball field with my teammates every day. Each time, we would be like brothers. I miss this link. We were still in competition. We have tried to improve each other. “

