Obama-Biden’s incompetence killed 17K of swine flu

President Trump ripped apart presumed Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden on Friday, saying that “incompetence” of former President Barack Obama and his then vice-president killed 17,000 people with the flu pig.

“Biden / Obama have been a disaster in managing the H1N1 swine flu. The poll at the time showed disastrous approval figures, ” Trump tweeted.

Trump added: “17,000 people died unnecessarily and incompetently! Also don’t forget their $ 5 billion Obamacare website that should have cost almost nothing! “

Trump was bristling with criticism of Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential candidate, during the COVID-19 epidemic, although the two men spoke on the phone this month about the crisis.

Biden blamed Trump for ignoring warnings about the coronavirus before the outbreak of the U.S. cases, and said he implored Trump to not trust China’s first reports.

The 2009 swine flu, or H1N1, epidemic swept across the United States, infecting up to 84 million Americans, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC believes between 8,330 to 17,160 deaths from H1N1 from April 2009 to January 16, 2010.

Trump and Biden spoke for about 15 minutes on April 6. The men agreed not to disclose the contents of the discussion, but Trump told reporters, “We had a really wonderful and warm conversation.”

The United States has the largest recognized COVID-19 outbreak in the world, with more than 670,000 cases and nearly 34,000 deaths.

According to unemployment insurance data released on Thursday, about 17 million Americans, or about 10% of all workers, lost their jobs over a three-week period due to business closings.