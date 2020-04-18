NYC nursing homes besieged by coronavirus deaths

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged New York City nursing homes – dozens of elderly patients are dying in many facilities, according to a grim toll released by the state health department on Friday.

At the Cobble Hill Health Center in Brownstone Brooklyn alone, 55 patients died during the epidemic – the highest death toll in the state.

Forty-five patients died at Kings Harbor Multicare Center in the Bronx, the second death toll among nursing homes in the city.

Forty-four patients died at the Franklin Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queens and at the Carmel Richmond Institution on Staten Island.

Another 40 people died at the Holliswood Center for Rehabilitation in Queens.

Thirty-five patients died at the Plaza Rehab and Nursing Center in the Bronx and 34 died at the Bensonhurst Center for Rehabilitation in Brooklyn.

The partial breakdown includes only 72 nursing homes across the state that have reported more than five deaths. Of these, 42 reported at least 10 deaths. New York State has more than 600 nursing homes.

More than 1,100 residents died in all in these 72 establishments. Approximately 2,500 deaths have been reported in total in all nursing homes.

The Sapphire Center in Flushing, Queens – which has been the subject of complaints and death threats – has reported 26 deaths.

“These figures are tragic. But there is an undercoverage going on, “said State Assembly member Ronald Kim (D-Queens), whose district includes the Sapphire nursing home.

But two other nursing homes highlighted by The Post as having dozens of deaths combined in the middle of the pandemic – Brooklyn Castle Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Sheepshead Bay and the King David Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Gravesend – were not listed in the statement.

Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on Friday requiring nursing homes to report to family members or close relatives within 24 hours of a resident parent testing positive or dying from COVID-19 .

At a press briefing, the governor’s main assistant, Melissa DeRosa, said that timely communication by some nursing homes was an issue, and warned that those who will not comply in the future will be slapped with civil fines.

Kim said the conditions in nursing homes were outrageous and that he had previously had conversations with Assembly President Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) regarding the conduct of negligence legislative hearings which had happened. He said the legislative inquiry will take place when the pandemic subsides.

“No one was prepared for this disaster. We have failed to protect our seniors in retirement homes, ”said Kim.

He said that nursing home workers and residents lacked adequate protective equipment such as masks when the pandemic hit.

The long-term facility at Kings Harbor issued a statement defending its care, noting that it had taken COVID-19 patients to help other hospitals blocked during the surge, complied with safety guidelines and been in “constant communication with our residents. “Families and relatives”.

“The number of deaths released must be put in context. Kings Harbor is a 720-bed facility, many times the size of most long-term care facilities. In addition, we have opened two dedicated COVID units to relieve the surge and assist our referring hospitals with COVID patients who do not require ventilator assistance. These figures are included in our totals, ”said the press release.

“This is the biggest public health crisis of our lives, and we are all in the same boat.”

A statement made on behalf of Carmel Richmond, who is part of the archdiocese of New York health care system “ARCHCARE”, called the release of death statistics “a disservice to the thousands of dedicated health care workers who put their lives on the line. “

“Without further context, the number of COVID-related deaths in a given nursing home is a misleading statistic. These figures alone do not accurately reflect the overall quality of care provided by a facility or its diligence in the fight against infection, “the statement said.

Carmel Richmond spokesperson said the nursing home had aggressively tested residents and staff while other long-term care facilities “had done little or no testing and sent residents suspected infected in hospital. This would allow them to keep their artificially low infection rates and report that the patients who actually succumbed to COVID-19 died from other causes. “

“We have taken this aggressive approach to testing so as not to neglect anything in the care of our residents, including the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which can only be prescribed for patients who test positive for COVID-19” , says the press release.